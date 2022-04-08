Thieves Just Looted $23,000 Worth Of Dutch Cheese. Here's Why

Until recently I did not know that snails were regarded as a delicacy by people in any part of Britain. A short time ago, however, when I was walking in the country near Newport, I watched a man searching the holes, cracks, and crannies in a dry stone wall, overgrown with old hawthorn and rank herbage, from which he extracted, grunting with satisfaction as he did so, large quantities of snails. In the course of 20 or so minutes – I happened to be waiting for a country bus at the time – he must have collected well over 100 brownish yellow snails about the size of a walnut, which he placed in a canvas bag. He did not seem disposed to talk and I did not care to ask outright what he intended to do with his snails. The bus arrived and I was carried back to town still wondering about the purpose which prompted a man in Monmouthshire to collect snails.

ANIMALS ・ 20 DAYS AGO