KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – After neither team crossed home plate through nine innings, the Kansas City Royals were able to win 1-0 in walk-off fashion against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday. Adalberto Mondesi got to play the hero, hammering a single up the middle to score Kyle Isbel in the bottom of the tenth inning to […]

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO