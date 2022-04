MALVERN – Classified employees within Brown Local Schools will receive annual pay raises under a new three-year labor contract approved by the Board of Education. The pay hikes will be 3% in the first year of the contract, and 2.5% for both the second and third years of the agreement. This contract takes effect July 1 of this year and concludes June 30, 2025. ...

MALVERN, OH ・ 15 DAYS AGO