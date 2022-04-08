ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Where’s Marty? Sharpening His Knife Skills With ‘The Sharpest Guy In Town’

By Marty Bass
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRgM9_0f3XSbIM00

Hi everyone!

TGIF… ain’t that the truth?

Today we met a truly legit character and skilled man. Frank Mondaldi Sr. is a third generation knife and blade sharpener, otherwise known as a grinder. He learned the art (and it is an art form) from his uncles, who learned it from his grandfather.

Back “in the day” butchers, fishmongers and even grocers needed sharp knives, as did homes. Using a horse-drawn wagon, Monaldi’s grandfather would ply the streets and neighborhoods, sharpening their steel.

Throw in restaurants and a growing population using home cutlery, and the potential business grows, bringing other family members into the trade. In the early 1970s, Frank had been discharged from the Navy and took up his family’s craft.

He told us his uncle could listen to a knife on the 700-pound grinding wheel and know if he was doing it right, if the angle of the blade was perfect to make the steel razor sharp. Now, after thousands of jobs, he nails it every single time.

Fast forward to the recent pandemic, which killed about 80% of Frank’s business. It just goes to show how far reaching the implications of a global health crisis can be. When restaurants are doing a fraction of their business, knives do not need frequent sharpening.

But Frank held steady and prayed and finally business is starting to pick back up. Toss in the changing seasons, and the business Frank will get from sharpening mower blades and the like, and sunnier days lie ahead.

As I mentioned, Frank is a character. He could do standup comedy with the best of them. And his tales of growing up in Little Italy tell a story of family, of people, of friends–the fabric of Baltimore itself.

Need your cutting blades sharpened? I know just the guy. Just ask Frank, who will tell you he is the “sharpest guy in town.” I have his contact information. Just drop me an email with the subject line “Knife Sharpener,” and I’ll get back to you.

Alright y’all, it is finally the weekend. Get your laidback vibes on, find ya some fun and be safe out there!

– Marty B!

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Did A Contestant Loudly Fart On 'Wheel Of Fortune'?

Recently, there have been many headlines coming from Wheel of Fortune. Host Pat Sajak made some comments that many considered rude, there was a time when all three contestants couldn't solve and easy puzzle, and history was made on the show, then made again. However, as big as some of those stories were, they fail to top one that happened in 2017.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
WUSA9

This Maryland pizza place has the best pan pizza in the world

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — A small pizza shop in Williamsport, Maryland, just took home some major awards from the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. The International Pizza Expo is a yearly event for everything pizza pie. Pizza pros from across the country and the world converged on Vegas in late March to learn, network and have fun.
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knife Sharpening#Art#Navy
Baltimore Times

Baltimore’s own “Bobby Starr” of The Intruders passed away

First, I want to say, “Hello” to everyone, and I hope that you and your family are happy and doing well. I want to bring you up to date about my husband, “Boo-Boo” “Shorty” who checked into Saint Agnes Hospital on March 28th to have surgery on his lungs. We are hoping and praying for complete removal of the cancer. He is expected to be in the hospital for at least 5 days. Please keep him in your prayers.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
Anchorage Daily News

I’m dating a great guy, but his dog’s outsized role is cramping our relationship

Last fall, I started dating this great guy. He’s smart, funny, hard-working, very passionate about his family and friends, and we have great chemistry. The one area where things don’t line up is his dog. Admittedly I’ve never been a dog person, or a pet person. I have some mild allergies, and I’m kind of a clean freak. All the dog hair and the dog smells aren’t for me. I also have enjoyed the freedom of not owning a pet. If I want to do something after work, or take a vacation, I do — I don’t have to worry about letting a dog out or making sure an animal is fed.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? The Raoul Middleman Studio And Museum

Hi everyone! I say this on air at times, but I would like to repeat it here: my mission during “Where’s Marty?” segments is to show you the best of the Baltimore area. That means taking you to places you’ve never been, finding the characters that bring our hometowns to life and uncovering the hidden gems we didn’t even know existed. Naturally, today’s edition of “Where’s Marty?” definitely fits that bill. Raoul Middleman was more than an American painter. His work has been displayed in the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Corcoran Art Gallery in Washington, D.C., and the Metropolitan Museum of Art...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Life Lessons From The Great Outdoors with Steve Rinella

On this episode, Will travels to Montana to sit down with the host of The MeatEater Podcast and the Netflix series Meateater, Steve Rinella. Steve and Will discuss the life lessons they take from hunting and fishing, as well as what faith and fatherhood mean to them. Then, Steve gives an inside look at how he grew the Meateater brand from scratch.
MONTANA STATE
WTRF- 7News

A solo camping trip turns into an “unbelievable weekend”

Olive Broome from Leeds thought he was going to enjoy a nice quiet evening camping by himself on the Yorkshire Moors only to find out that he accidentally joined an illegal rave and had an “unbelievable weekend.” 29-year-old Broome set out on April 2 for a quiet camping trip on Oxenhope Stoop Hill in Bradford. […]
LIFESTYLE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy