The Bruins Won’t Have Hampus Lindholm For Friday Night’s Game Vs. Lightning

 1 day ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be without one of their top blue liners for Friday night’s tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm has been ruled out for the clash due to an injury.

Lindholm suffered that injury — termed a lower body injury —  in the second period of Tuesday night’s loss to the Red Wings when he collided with Detroit forward Pius Sutter. He grabbed his left leg after the collision and did not return to the game.

The 28-year-old did not take part in Thursday’s practice or Friday’s morning skate in Tampa, with Mike Reilly taking Lindholm’s spot next to Charlie McAvoy on Boston’s top defensive pairing.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday that he hopes Lindholm can return to the ice on Saturday.

Lindholm has been stellar for the Bruins since he was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, dishing out four assists while checking in at a plus-4 over his seven games with Boston. He made his Bruins debut in a 3-2 win over the Lightning in Boston, recording an assist in the victory. The Bruins were 5-2 in his seven games with the team.

Both Boston and Tampa Bay have 93 points on the season heading into Friday night’s showdown, though the Bruins (44-21-5) have one more win than the Lightning (43-20-7).

