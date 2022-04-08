Xander Bogaerts Sporting Custom ‘X-Man’ Wolverine-Inspired Cleats For Opening Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Will Friday afternoon be Xander Bogaerts’ final Opening Day as a member of the Red Sox? That’s not a thought that most Boston baseball fans want to ponder on this unofficial holiday.

Instead, they can feast their eyes on a pretty sweet set of kicks on the starting shortstop’s lower body when the Red Sox kick off their season at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox’ Twitter account shared some close-ups of Bogaerts’ cleats ahead of first pitch. Check them out:

That is, without a doubt, some solid cleat heat.

Elsewhere on the roster, catcher Christian Vazquez has gone a different theatrical route with his cleats:

Footwear fashion is not lacking for the Red Sox at the start of their season.