ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Billboard Music Awards 2022: When is the show and how can I watch?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KTK1_0f3XRWnO00

BILLBOARD is back with the iconic music award show everyone's been waiting for.

Tune in May 15, 2022, on NBC for a star-studded night.

When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and how can I watch?

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcasted live on NBC at 8pm ET/ 5 pm PT on May 15.

Performers and winners will be hosted, once again, in Las Vegas.

This will be the 18th time the BMMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and the first time since 2019.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the awards show with a Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV subscription.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBwu5_0f3XRWnO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqPpb_0f3XRWnO00

Who are some of the finalists for 2022?

Finalists for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards include:

Other finalists include Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, The Kid Laroi, Adele, and Ariana Grande.

Most read in Entertainment

Who will be hosting and performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

The host of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Last year's host was Nick Jonas, from the Jonas Brothers.

The names of this year's performers have also yet to be released.

2021 performances included P!nk, BTS, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cwwdu_0f3XRWnO00
Billie Eilish accepting the Top Billboard 200 Album Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Who won awards during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?

The winners of the Billboard Music Awards are based on fan interactions with music within a 12-month period.

Album and song sales, radio airplay, social media engagement, streaming, and touring data are examined to determine the winners.

Some of the 2021 winners included:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jx47F_0f3XRWnO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMNCm_0f3XRWnO00
  • The Weeknd for Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Male Artist
  • Taylor Swift for Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist
  • Pop Smoke for Top New Artist
  • Bad Bunny for Top Latin Male Artist
  • BTS for Top Duo/Group
  • Drake for Top Streaming Songs Artist

For more 2021 winners, check out a complete list by The Sun.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Quite a Few Artists Have Withdrawn and Boycotted the Grammy Awards Over the Years

Unfortunately, various artists have felt that the Recording Academy has exhibited unfairness over the years. There are many artists with nominations in the double digits — we’re looking at you, 50 Cent — who have only received a win for a collaboration as opposed to their solo work. Not to mention, other artists have been completely snubbed despite dominating the charts. So, it's no surprise that many artists don't consider the Grammys to hold the weight that it used to.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
UPI News

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards

March 15 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced a first lineup of performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The 64th annual awards show will take place in Las Vegas in April. Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo will take...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Adele
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Award#Music Within#Billboard#Nbc#The Jonas Brothers
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

BTS Go Full James Bond — And Flirt With Olivia Rodrigo — at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. Smooth like butter! The boys of BTS just brought their signature dance moves to the Grammys stage with a performance of their English-language single, “Butter.” The group — comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — performed their second English-language song, which hit Number One on several charts. The performance was framed around a heist of sorts and included a dramatic entrance from the ceiling and members hanging out in the audience (with Olivia Rodrigo) before they all met on stage. Living up to the song’s silky namesake, the guys started the song...
MUSIC
The US Sun

Rick Ross car show: How can I buy tickets?

RICK Ross is not only a rapper but a car fanatic, as he just announced his own car show. The rapper announced on his Instagram that the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show is coming to Georgia. How can I buy tickets to the Rick Ross car show?. The Rick...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Announces Engagement to Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged! Affleck popped the question to Lopez a second time after they rekindled their romance in February 2021. Lopez announced the big news in her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video, Lopez fights back tears and shows her stunning green ring, saying, "You're perfect." Lopez's sister, Lynda, shared a picture of the ring on her Instagram Stories, writing, "So this happened. Love you @jlo #benaffleck."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
382K+
Followers
17K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy