New Braunfels, TX

Mayfair community project to bring 6,000 residential units to New Braunfels

By Gabriel Romero
mySanAntonio.com
 1 day ago
Maps show the location of the nearly 1,900-acre community that SouthStar Communities plans to build north of New Braunfels. (Courtesy of SouthStar Communities and RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture)

Groundbreaking for a community that will bring over 6,000 residential units to New Braunfels is set for Tuesday, April 12.

The 1,888-acre Mayfair project, developed by SouthStar Communities, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on April 12 at 11:30 a.m. in front of the community entrance. Mayfair is located approximately one mile north of Kohlenberg Road along the I-35 North frontage road, according to a Community Impact report .

The development will house up-to 6,000 residential units that include single-family homes, duplexes, townhouses, and multi-family units at the 1,888-acre development. Mayfair will have over 70-acres of commercial space, four Comal ISD schools, and a fire department. The community will be located along I-35 north of the Town Center at Creekside Crossing shopping center.

New Braunfels City Council approved the first phase of the development in a meeting on March 28. The first phase will start with 390-acres and include 1,532 homes, a school, a recreational center, and 99 acres of public parks.

The first phase of Mayfair, a 1,888-acre mixed-use development slated to be built over the course of 15-20 years, will break ground on April 12.  (city of New Braunfels)

The Mayfair project will have over 330-acres of public parks with programmed and passive spaces, two community amenities with a pool, clubhouse, co-working, dedicated off-street bike lane, and more than 35 miles of trails with shared paths and dedicated bike lanes. Mayfield is supposed to be fully-completed by 2037, according to SouthStar Communities.

In 2020, New Braunfels began discussions with SouthStar to negotiate an agreement that would outline the roles and responsibilities of both the city and the development project as well as how the city will review and grant approvals to new developments within the property boundaries, according to New Braunfels economic and community development.

Comments / 4

crazy143
1d ago

Pack em In NB soon they will literally be building Homes on Top 🔝 of Each other . WTF 🤬

Reply
7
Jim JimH
1d ago

I hope they recycle and drink their own urine like astronauts because we won’t have any water before long

Reply
4
