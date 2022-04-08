‘This Is A Ball Town, It’s A Baseball Town’; Giants Fans Ready For Season Opener

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — It’s one of their favorite times of the year — Opening Day of the baseball season and there’s no denying where Pete and Pennie Strasser’s loyalties lie. They are Giants fans.

“Normally, we would have gone to Spring Training, but we haven’t gone since the pandemic hit – and this year it was questionable as to whether there was going to be Spring Training at all,” Pennie told KPIX 5.

As they talked, Pennie and Pete were sitting in the man cave of their Pacifica home. They were wearing Giants gear, the walls where covered with San Francisco memorabilia and a big screen television was on the wall to watch the games. Oh, and there is one other special feature.

“The pride and joy of the man cave, we’ve got our own urinal, I used to have a Dodgers sticker on it but that got worn off so I’ll just leave it at that,” Pete said.

When asked why there was so much excitement ramping up to Giants starter Logan Webb’s 1:35 p.m. opening pitch, Pete just smiled.

“This is a ball town, it’s a baseball town,” he said. “It always will be.”

Giants baseball is also special to the Brooks family. This will be the first Opening Day without COVID restrictions since 2019 and the Brooks family is ready to get back to the ballpark to make more memories.

“I haven’t had a chance to chase my kids around the ballpark or watch them go down the Coke Bottle slide,” said Ryan Brooks.

Giants games have been a family tradition for over 30 years.

“I went to the ’89 World Series with my aunt Joan, she took me when I was 9, I went to 2002 as well, rooting for the Giants of course,” he said.

The San Mateo family has also taken their fandom up a notch and built an outdoor bar, filled with Giants memorabilia and a 70-inch TV for watching the games.

“We have a couple of our signed baseballs here, my wife caught one at a World Series game, it was a foul ball,” Brooks said as he toured the bar area. “And this is about a quarter of the bobbleheads that we have.”

With the season just getting underway, they are all hoping for that Giants baseball magic this year, and of course, taking down the Dodgers.

“Beat LA that’s what it’s all about,” Brooks said.