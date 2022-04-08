North Texas’ biggest food, music festival back in early June

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tickets for Taste Addison, one of North Texas’ largest food and music festivals are live as it’s set to return on June 3-4.

The festival has also announced its musical headliners, Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul and rock ‘n’ roll’s Stone Temple Pilots. “A North Texas legend since 1993, Taste Addison continues to rock out with delicious food and high-energy concerts. The region’s original food and music festival was voted Best in DFW in 2021, and continues to deliver top-notch Addison eateries, national music artists, food and beverage sampling experiences and activities for the whole family. When the festival returns June 3-4, 2022, it will again present an array of musical artists sure to please everyone.”

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Over 24 of Addison’s eateries will be participating in the festival to help serve, “…unique, delicious and affordable menu items, with all entrees $10 or less and each offering a Taste Bite that gives you the flavor of the restaurant for $3 or less.”

Quick notes on the festival:

A North Texas legend since 1993, Taste Addison dishes out the best food and flavor with a healthy side of jam. The region’s original food festival continues to deliver Addison’s favorite eateries, national music artists, and activities for the whole family with a two-day menu of fun, June 3-4, 2022.

Friday, June 3, 6 p.m. to midnight — Saturday, June 4, 2 p.m. to midnight

Addison Circle Park — 4970 Addison Circle, Addison, TX 75001

The event entrances are located along Quorum Drive between Addison Circle and Festival Way.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.