ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

North Texas’ biggest food, music festival back in early June

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YK7eW_0f3XPs5g00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tickets for Taste Addison, one of North Texas’ largest food and music festivals are live as it’s set to return on June 3-4.

The festival has also announced its musical headliners, Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul and rock ‘n’ roll’s Stone Temple Pilots. “A North Texas legend since 1993, Taste Addison continues to rock out with delicious food and high-energy concerts. The region’s original food and music festival was voted Best in DFW in 2021, and continues to deliver top-notch Addison eateries, national music artists, food and beverage sampling experiences and activities for the whole family. When the festival returns June 3-4, 2022, it will again present an array of musical artists sure to please everyone.”

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Over 24 of Addison’s eateries will be participating in the festival to help serve, “…unique, delicious and affordable menu items, with all entrees $10 or less and each offering a Taste Bite that gives you the flavor of the restaurant for $3 or less.”

Quick notes on the festival:

A North Texas legend since 1993, Taste Addison dishes out the best food and flavor with a healthy side of jam. The region’s original food festival continues to deliver Addison’s favorite eateries, national music artists, and activities for the whole family with a two-day menu of fun, June 3-4, 2022.

Friday, June 3, 6 p.m. to midnight — Saturday, June 4, 2 p.m. to midnight

Addison Circle Park — 4970 Addison Circle, Addison, TX 75001

The event entrances are located along Quorum Drive between Addison Circle and Festival Way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
WacoTrib.com

Texas Food Truck Showdown drives back to Waco's Heritage Square

The Texas Food Truck Showdown, one of the most popular spring events in Waco in recent years, returns from a two-year COVID-19 hiatus on Saturday, bringing nearly three dozen contestants to downtown Waco’s Heritage Square for a head-to-head — or maybe bumper-to-bumper — contest. Waco food fans...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Food Festival#North Texas#Musical Artists#Stone Temple Pilots#Jamaican#Cw33 Com#Addison C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Kiss 103.1 FM

Runaway Flamingo Found In Texas 17 Years Later…With His Other Family

A real-life story involving two flamingos is giving me Life vibes. The movie "Life" starring Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence from 1999, that is. The comedy classic was about two men who were wrongly accused of a murder that happened in the 1930s. The two served over 60 years in prison before they finally escaped in their 90s by faking their own deaths after a fire.
TEMPLE, TX
KDAF

KDAF

2K+
Followers
831
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy