Sources: Former Mexico national team star Giovani dos Santos was training with Inter Miami. What does it mean?

Inter Miami recently had a recognizable international figure in camp, but he has since left to continue his search for a new home.

Former Mexico national team star Giovani dos Santos recently concluded a training stint with Inter Miami CF, sources have told the Sun Sentinel. The 32-year-old free agent initially joined the South Florida side in practice on March 28 and took part in the Herons’ sessions up until early this week before leaving the group.

A versatile veteran attacker who previously played for the LA Galaxy from July 2015 until March 2019, dos Santos is trying to stay fit as he looks for his next team. The Mexican has been out of contract since last summer, which is when Liga MX outfit Club America decided not to renew his deal.

He had scored four league goals in 25 starts and 39 appearances in his two years with that side.

Before training with Inter Miami, dos Santos was spotted back at Club America’s facilities in March as he worked to keep himself in shape. The former Barcelona and Tottenham player has suffered a number of injuries in recent years that have limited his participation.

A player who has made 107 appearances and three World Cup rosters with Mexico’s national team, dos Santos is not the first Mexican star to have spent some time with Inter Miami. Rodolfo Pizarro was the MLS side’s first-ever Designated Player back in 2020, and played two seasons in South Florida before being loaned out to Monterrey this past winter.

One of only two teams in all of Major League Soccer without a win this season, Inter Miami is in sore need of attacking help after scoring just three goals in five matches. Phil Neville’s men currently sit in last place in the Eastern Conference with an 0-1-4 record.

Inter Miami’s next match takes place Saturday afternoon, as the Herons face the New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.