ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 2 is ripe for a Ukrainian rebranding

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VP9h4_0f3XPgkC00
‘I am not an advocate for blanket revisionism, but this is one case where reassigning the Ukrainian name would be accurate and appropriate.’

Re the National Gallery’s move to rename Degas’s Russian Dancers as Ukrainian Dancers (National Gallery renames Degas’ Russian Dancers as Ukrainian Dancers, 3 April), there is an equally appropriate musical candidate. Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 2 is usually dubbed the “Little Russian” – Little Russia is a historical name for Ukraine. The symphony makes use of three Ukrainian folk songs, and at one time was nicknamed the “Ukrainian symphony”. I am not an advocate for blanket revisionism, but this is one case where reassigning the Ukrainian name would be accurate and appropriate.

Perhaps those classical concert promoters who are looking to retain Tchaikovsky in their musical programmes, and struggling with the 1812 Overture, will find a ready alternative in Symphony No 2.

Edward Wilson

Penrith, Cumbria

A friend’s great-grandfather, Henryk Siemiradzki, was introduced to the tsar as “one of Russia’s up and coming young artists”, only to snap: “One of Poland’s young artists, actually.”

Jeremy Muldowney

York

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why now is no time for Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture

The cannon effects in Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture – a bombastic adornment to a piece of music written for the 70th anniversary, in 1882, of the Battle of Borodino – are sending a wrong message in the light of the tragedy now unfolding in Ukraine (Cardiff orchestra defends move to cut Tchaikovsky from concert, 12 March)
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Flying the flag! Queen Maxima of The Netherlands dons the Ukrainian colours as she visits a humanitarian service point for refugees in Amsterdam

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked typically chic as she visited a humanitarian service point for Ukrainian refugees on Wednesday. The royal, 50, exuded elegance in a bright yellow long sleeved top and matching trousers as she stepped out in the RAI, Amsterdam. Donning the Ukrainian colours, she paired her...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henryk Siemiradzki
Person
Degas
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebranding#Symphony#Ukrainian#The National Gallery#Russian#National Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
The Guardian

The Guardian

233K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy