ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

John Craven’s Newsround was cherished by us grownups too | Letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBFoM_0f3XPfrT00
John Craven presenting Newsround. Photograph: BBC Pictures Archives

Your feature on John Craven’s Newsround did not mention one group who loved and benefited from the programme ( ‘Kids are interested in everything’: Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lizo Mzimba on Newsround at 50, 4 April ). Throughout the 1980s, we at Fawley Refinery started our night shifts around half five, too early to catch the six o’clock news aimed at grownups. Instead, after having our first cup of tea of the shift, we would discuss the news reports that we had seen on Newsround. Thanks to Mr Craven and co for keeping us adults informed.
Alan McElevey
Hythe, Kent

• I always have an acute pang when I read about the gestation of Newsround. At the beginning of the 1970s, I was sent to Bristol on several occasions to audition for a newfangled children’s news programme. It finally came down to me and one other. They went with the other because of his journalistic background and they weren’t wrong. However, Clive Merrison’s Newsround still gives me that pang and then a deep shiver.
Clive Merrison
Sibton, Suffolk

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Family mourn after second traffic accident death

A mother has paid tribute to her "outgoing" son who died when his motorbike hit a wall. Craig Lear-Jones, 28, died at the scene near to The Fox Inn in Wem, Shropshire, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. His sister, Tara, had died in a road traffic collision on the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Craven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grownups#Newsround#Bbc Pictures Archives#Fawley Refinery
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

233K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy