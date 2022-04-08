Michael Bay Says He’d Like To Direct An Episode Of Yellowstone: “It’s A Fun Show”

Michael Bay is one of the greatest directors and producers of all time, with stellar movies such as Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, the Transformers series, and so many others.

However, he shared some intriguing thoughts about the most popular TV show in America at the moment, Yellowstone.

He sat down for an interview with Collider, discussing everything from his current work with his new film Ambulance, to his career, and more.

Bay admitted that he’s been digging what’s going on with Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone, with the plotline, and stellar cast of Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and more.

He was then asked if he would like to direct an episode of the show, he said while ordinarily he likes to be able to create the world, he might make an exception for a show like Yellowstone:

“You know… I would not want to do ‘Star Wars 5’ because… like Ridley Scott said, the greatest, the toughest thing for a director to do is to create the world, and I like creating the world.

But, that might be fun. The horses, and the Stetson hats, and the beautiful landscape… it’s a fun show.”

It’s pretty surprising to see Bay take interest in directing an episode of Yellowstone, because he’s never directed a western before in his career.

And it’s also very possible that he could show up as one of the directors on one of the upcoming season’s episodes, as Taylor Sheridan is typically open minded about bringing in both new and old talent to the show, as we saw with the 1883 spinoff series with Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.

We’ll see…

Yellowstone Season 5 is set to start filming in May.

Yellowstone Season 5 Will Help “Launch Several New Shows”

Well, I can’t say I didn’t see this coming.

It’s no secret that Taylor Sheridan is the hottest thing in television, with his Yellowstone universe carrying the team. Between Yellowstone, 1883, the upcoming 1932 prequel and the Four Sixes spinoff that’s in the works, Taylor Sheridan is cementing his legacy as one of the premiere television creators of our time.

Yellowstone Season 5 already has the green light, with filming to begin in May, and should see a premiere date somewhere in the fall.

But… it was announced that Season 5 would be split into two parts, expanded into 7 episodes each, and… here’s the kicker… the season would be used to ” launch several new streaming shows from Taylor Sheridan.”

Used to launch several new shows? Shocker… some fans don’t like that.

One of the most popular complaints about Season 4 was that Jimmy dominated to storyline to set the table for the upcoming Four Sixes spinoff series.

Another was that the show literally featured a flashback to promote the 1883 prequel series.

And with the news of Taylor Sheridan working on nearly 10 shows in some compacity, and who knows what else is in the works, Yellowstone fans are already worried that he spread himself too thin with Season 4… and now Season 5, they’re explicitly saying they’ll gonna use it to launch new shows?

Well, they’re not happy…

And they sounded off in the Yellowstone Subreddit:

“What great news, like no. Why can’t they let Yellowstone be Yellowstone. I absolutely hate that they are using it to boost other series.”

“What’s the rush? I feel like TS should look to Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, El Camino) as to how to build a ‘Universe’.”

“So basically s5 is going to be one MASSIVE advertisement for all of the other half baked unneeded unwanted nothing more than a money grab shows TS wants to shit out.”

“Sounds like a whole lotta nope from me. Ugh.”

“Don’t even think I’m going to watch s5 at this point.”

“Yellowstone was great. Why keep trying to flog it . It’s over move on and stop trying to reinvent it.”

“Yellowstone following the path of Walking Dead. Milking every dollar from the show and dragging us viewers along until we eventually give up.”

“Welp….sounds like another one of my favorite shows bites the dust. It’s not even YS anymore at this point, it’s a launching pad.”

“I might be dropping all his stuff. 1883 was meh then great then meh again, Yellowstone is crashing and burning with all the bloat of series that are connected but the scenes don’t actually add anything to the show, and now a bunch more.”

I mean, 14 episodes is better than 10, right?

I’ll admit that I share some of the same concerns, but there may be some COVID-related reasons for some of the “disjointedness” of Season 4. Hopefully, they can get everybody on set at the same time this year…

Only time will tell, but with so much Taylor Sheridan content coming our way, I’ll stay optimistic for the time being. I mean hell, Mayor Of Kingstown is pretty good, right?