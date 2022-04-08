ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Michael Bay Says He’d Like To Direct An Episode Of Yellowstone: “It’s A Fun Show”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzbjU_0f3XPZVz00

Michael Bay is one of the greatest directors and producers of all time, with stellar movies such as Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, the Transformers series, and so many others.

However, he shared some intriguing thoughts about the most popular TV show in America at the moment, Yellowstone.

He sat down for an interview with Collider, discussing everything from his current work with his new film Ambulance, to his career, and more.

Bay admitted that he’s been digging what’s going on with Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone, with the plotline, and stellar cast of Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and more.

He was then asked if he would like to direct an episode of the show, he said while ordinarily he likes to be able to create the world, he might make an exception for a show like Yellowstone:

“You know… I would not want to do ‘Star Wars 5’ because… like Ridley Scott said, the greatest, the toughest thing for a director to do is to create the world, and I like creating the world.

But, that might be fun. The horses, and the Stetson hats, and the beautiful landscape… it’s a fun show.”

It’s pretty surprising to see Bay take interest in directing an episode of Yellowstone, because he’s never directed a western before in his career.

And it’s also very possible that he could show up as one of the directors on one of the upcoming season’s episodes, as Taylor Sheridan is typically open minded about bringing in both new and old talent to the show, as we saw with the 1883 spinoff series with Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.

We’ll see…

Yellowstone Season 5 is set to start filming in May.

Yellowstone Season 5 Will Help “Launch Several New Shows”

Well, I can’t say I didn’t see this coming.

It’s no secret that Taylor Sheridan is the hottest thing in television, with his Yellowstone universe carrying the team. Between Yellowstone, 1883, the upcoming 1932 prequel and the Four Sixes spinoff that’s in the works, Taylor Sheridan is cementing his legacy as one of the premiere television creators of our time.

Yellowstone Season 5 already has the green light, with filming to begin in May, and should see a premiere date somewhere in the fall.

But… it was announced that Season 5 would be split into two parts, expanded into 7 episodes each, and… here’s the kicker… the season would be used to ” launch several new streaming shows from Taylor Sheridan.”

Used to launch several new shows? Shocker… some fans don’t like that.

One of the most popular complaints about Season 4 was that Jimmy dominated to storyline to set the table for the upcoming Four Sixes spinoff series.

Another was that the show literally featured a flashback to promote the 1883 prequel series.

And with the news of Taylor Sheridan working on nearly 10 shows in some compacity, and who knows what else is in the works, Yellowstone fans are already worried that he spread himself too thin with Season 4… and now Season 5, they’re explicitly saying they’ll gonna use it to launch new shows?

Well, they’re not happy…

And they sounded off in the Yellowstone Subreddit:

“What great news, like no. Why can’t they let Yellowstone be Yellowstone. I absolutely hate that they are using it to boost other series.”

“What’s the rush? I feel like TS should look to Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, El Camino) as to how to build a ‘Universe’.”

“So basically s5 is going to be one MASSIVE advertisement for all of the other half baked unneeded unwanted nothing more than a money grab shows TS wants to shit out.”

“Sounds like a whole lotta nope from me. Ugh.”

“Don’t even think I’m going to watch s5 at this point.”

“Yellowstone was great. Why keep trying to flog it . It’s over move on and stop trying to reinvent it.”

“Yellowstone following the path of Walking Dead. Milking every dollar from the show and dragging us viewers along until we eventually give up.”

“Welp….sounds like another one of my favorite shows bites the dust. It’s not even YS anymore at this point, it’s a launching pad.”

“I might be dropping all his stuff. 1883 was meh then great then meh again, Yellowstone is crashing and burning with all the bloat of series that are connected but the scenes don’t actually add anything to the show, and now a bunch more.”

I mean, 14 episodes is better than 10, right?

I’ll admit that I share some of the same concerns, but there may be some COVID-related reasons for some of the “disjointedness” of Season 4. Hopefully, they can get everybody on set at the same time this year…

Only time will tell, but with so much Taylor Sheridan content coming our way, I’ll stay optimistic for the time being. I mean hell, Mayor Of Kingstown is pretty good, right?

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Yellowstone Season 5: Things Are About To Get Steamier For John and Summer

The Dutton patriarch and the activist are "turning up the heat" in Season 5. Yellowstone Season 5 will be a tad steamier than the previous seasons. Piper Perabo, who plays activist Summer Higgins on the smash modern Western, says her character and Dutton patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) are "turning up the heat" in the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

What Movies and Shows Has Kelly Reilly Been in Besides ‘Yellowstone’?

Want more Beth Dutton? Who doesn’t? Kelly Reilly has been giving stellar performances across movies and shows for decades, and we’ve got her best roles for you right here. Born Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly on July 18, 1977, Kelly Reilly is an English actress best known, of course, for her career-defining turn as Beth Dutton on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. She first made a name for herself as a star on the London stage, earning a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress of 2003.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Cole Hauser
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Taylor Sheridan
CinemaBlend

Yellowstone's 1883 Prequel Just Lost A Massive Paramount+ Record To Halo

Paramount+ was already an attractive option for streaming services thanks to its manageable subscription cost for the huge content pool, but top-tier originals like the Star Trek franchise and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's expanding spinoff universe have really sent things over the top. Now, the long-awaited video game adaptation of Halo has finally premiered on the streamer, and while critics have varying opinions on the show, it’s drawing plenty of eager eyes all the same. So much so that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historical western 1883 just had its prior record broken by the futuristic actioner Halo, which means there’s a new top show on Paramount+. At least for now.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Episodes#Television#Stetson
thedigitalfix.com

Steven Spielberg told Michael Bay to stop making Transformers movies

Michael Bay is back in cinemas at the moment with AmbuLAnce starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as brothers who perform a heist and end up using an occupied ambulance as a getaway vehicle. While Bay is known for his enjoyably bombastic blockbusters, many consider a certain Autobot franchise as a fairly long stain on his career.
MOVIES
deseret.com

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff guide: Everything you need to know

“Yellowstone” has garnered a vast audience over the last few years. Although it has the typical squad of cowboys saddled up on horses and the occasional bloodshed, what sets it apart from other westerns is the Shakespearean streak. The show’s Season 4 finale became the most-watched telecast since the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The Adam Project: Viewers share same complaint about Netflix film’s ‘freaky’ CGI

Netflix’s latest blockbuster release, The Adam Project, has been warmly received by viewers since its release last Friday (11 March).The film stars Ryan Reynolds as a pilot from the year 2050 who travels back in time and teams up with his younger self in an effort to prevent the invention of time travel.While reactions to the film have been broadly positive, there has been one element of the film that has left some viewers frustrated.The issue in question concerns the CGI de-aging technology used on some of the actors for scenes set in the past, particularly Catherine Keener, who...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser on the Issues Depicted on Show: ‘That’s America For You’

There are a number of issues that are a part of Yellowstone and Cole Hauser is aware of them. He knows some of them can be touchy. For instance, the Duttons want to keep their lifestyle and face constant threats. Some come from business; others come from the government. There’s always some type of antagonist showing up. Still, Cole Hauser addresses these issues head-on.
TV SERIES
EW.com

The new trailer for Michael Bay's Ambulance is peak Michael Bay

Do you like high-speed car chases? Do you live in Los Angeles? Do you love Michael Bay movies? If you answered yes to any of those questions, then Ambulance is most definitely for you. The latest trailer for the chaotic heist-gone-wrong film is peak Michael Bay, with everything you could...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reveals Batman Villains That He Thinks Nicolas Cage Could Play Well

Which Batman villain would be best for Nicolas Cage to play? DC fans have been debating the topic ever since Nic Cage recently spoke up about a particular Batman villain he wouldn't mind playing in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe. Cage wanted to take on the role of Egghead, a villain that was played in the 1960s Adam West Batman TV series by the legendary Vincent Price. While we all respect Nic Cage's choices about who Nic Cage plays, Filmmaker Kevin Smith respectfully had some alternative selections for who Nicolas Cage can play in The Batman sequels.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

Michael Bay Has Done It Again

Ambulance is an action movie with a simple hook, the kind of “high concept” story pitch that one can just imagine a Hollywood executive’s eyes lighting up at. Two bank robbers, the adoptive brothers Danny (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) and Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), hijack an ambulance after a heist gone wrong, using it to sneak by the cops. Only inside the vehicle are the flinty EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) and her critically injured patient, one of the policemen shot during the robbery. A white-knuckle citywide car chase ensues, with the brothers trying to stay one step ahead of capture as they tool across Los Angeles with their involuntary guests in tow.
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

119K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy