College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Shooting Guards
By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
1 day ago
See the top available shooting guards in the transfer portal
With over 1,000 college basketball players currently up for grabs in the transfer portal, coaches all over the country are looking to make immediate and substantial improvements to their rosters by picking up experienced players. We're going position by position to look at the top available players in the college basketball transfer portal.
Click the following links to see the articles for the top available transfers at each position:
BATON ROUGE – LSU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon announced on Thursday the members of his staff that will help him lead the LSU Tigers into the 2022-23 season. McMahon announced that Casey Long, Ronnie Hamilton and Cody Toppert will serve as assistant coaches. Long joins Coach McMahon after five seasons at Murray State while Hamilton comes to […]
The new normal for college basketball rebuilds is in full swing. Alabama basketball, like many programs, is experiencing considerable turnover. Rather than a failing for Nate Oats, the Transfer Portal-driven terrain of college basketball provides opportunities to upgrade a roster. Sometimes player exodus is the byproduct of off-the-rail programs like...
After a memorable 2022 NCAA Tournament run with the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, Doug Edert has elected to take his talents to the Bryant Bulldogs. As noted by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the third-year guard has committed to Bryant. Edert, along with Daryl Banks III and Matthew Lee, all...
In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
The season has wrapped. Kansas is the national champion. The coaching carousel only has a few more vacancies to fill. The offseason has arrived, and it will be more than 210 days before we get college hoops again. In most years, the number of jobs that switch hands crossed the...
A couple of notable items occurred in West Coast Conference men’s basketball on Thursday, as Gonzaga’s Drew Timme announced he will leave school and enter the NBA draft, while San Diego has hired former UCLA and St. John’s coach Steve Lavin as the program’s new coach.
Texas Longhorns men’s basketball entered the 2021 season at No. 5 in the country, but fell below the national expectation that came with the arrival of new head coach Chris Beard. Still, Texas secured a 22-win season despite an overhaul of the roster. But now, after a 81-71 loss...
Comments / 0