College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Shooting Guards

By Matt Newton
 1 day ago

See the top available shooting guards in the transfer portal

With over 1,000 college basketball players currently up for grabs in the transfer portal, coaches all over the country are looking to make immediate and substantial improvements to their rosters by picking up experienced players. We're going position by position to look at the top available players in the college basketball transfer portal.

Here are the top available shooting guards in the transfer portal:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpxYT_0f3XPWro00

Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech

Junior: 6'6", 215 pounds

2021-2022: 10.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 38.4% 3pt

Photo courtesy of Scott Sewell/USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObSwK_0f3XPWro00

Brandon Murray, LSU

Freshman: 6'5", 214 pounds

2021-2022: 10.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 33.6% 3pt

Photo courtesy of Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBrdn_0f3XPWro00

Landers Nolley II, Memphis

RS Junior: 6'7", 208 pounds

2021-2022: 9.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 33.6% 3pt

Photo courtesy of Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2um9yL_0f3XPWro00

Will Richard, Belmont

Freshman: 6'5", 195 pounds

2021-2022: 12.1 ppg. 6.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 32.6% 3pt

UPDATE: Will Richard has announced he is transferring to Florida.

Photo courtesy of Steve Robert/USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4OrM_0f3XPWro00

Noah Freidel, South Dakota State

Sophomore: 6'4", 200 pounds

2021-2022: 14.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 39.6% 3pt

Photo courtesy of James Snook/USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49s6K0_0f3XPWro00

Mike Jones, Davidson

RS Junior: 6'5", 210 pounds

2021-2022: 11.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.1% 3pt

Photo courtesy of Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfXr3_0f3XPWro00

Luis Rodriguez, Ole Miss

Junior: 6'6", 210 pounds

2021-2022: 6.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 30.4% 3pt

Photo courtesy of Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kruES_0f3XPWro00

Nelson Phillips, Georgia State

RS Junior: 6'4", 190 pounds

2021-2022: 7.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.6 spg, 33.8% 3pt

Photo courtesy of Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports

Sean McNeil, West Virginia

Junior: 6'3", 210 pounds

2021-2022: 12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 36.8% 3pt

Photo courtesy of Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWEdC_0f3XPWro00

Earl Timberlake, Memphis

Sophomore: 6'6", 220 pounds

2021-2022: 4.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg

Photo courtesy of Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal/USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dB5eQ_0f3XPWro00

Noah Locke, Louisville

Senior: 6'3", 205 pounds

2021-2022: 9.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 34.2% 3pt

Photo courtesy of Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

