Police: WWE Hall of Famer involved in fatal car crash in Florida

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
WWE Hall of Fame manager Tamara Lynn Sytch, known as Sunny in wrestling, is being investigated in connection to a fatal vehicle crash in Florida, according to the Ormond Beach Observer.

Sytch, 49, was driving a 2012 Mercedes southbound on U.S. 1 around 8:30 p.m. on March 25, according to Ormond Beach Police, when they say she hit a 2013 Kia Sorrento driven by Julian Lasseter, 75, which was stopped at a traffic light.

The impact sent the Kia into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon, which was stopped in front of the Kia at the light, according to a press release,

Lasseter died after the Mercedes hit his car. The passengers in the third car were injured but did not go to the hospital, the report said.

“Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event,” Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said in a written statement. “Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life.”

Sytch was transported to the hospital, treated and released. According to the report, blood samples were taken from Sytch.

Ormond Beach, FL
