If you love music and a good road trip, your bucket list just got longer

Looking for the perfect bed frame for your little one? A piece that's both practical and matches the rest of your home's aesthetic? We totally hear you. First and foremost, it's important to pick the style of bed you're looking for. Your options include bunk beds, trundle beds, loft beds, storage beds, and of course — traditional beds. Bunk beds are ideal for two children sharing a room, while trundle beds are perfect for accommodating sleepovers. And if you're working with a small space, loft and storage beds are really smart ways to make the square footage you have go even further. Below, we rounded up our favorite Amazon picks for each of these five models. For reference, we featured frames for twin-size mattresses below, but most of these picks can be purchased in full size and queen size, too.

