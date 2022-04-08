ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

If you love music and a good road trip, your bucket list just got longer

By Ashley Smith
Fox 59
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Travel journalist Bill Clevlen has been all around the country in search of must-see music destinations. He joined Indy Now Friday to talk about his new book, “The Ultimate American Music...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

5 Greatest Missing Car Mysteries

While it's true that cars go missing all of the time, you usually have some idea as to what happened to them. If they're stolen and parted out or put on a shipping container to Dubai, that's one thing, but when a car just gets lost in the shuffle or falls through the cracks, it's a little bizarre, especially when it's a notable automobile. Here are some examples of the weirdest times a car has just disappeared in front of our very eyes.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Mix 95.7FM

Hmmm, What is Your Favorite Road Trip Snack?

With spring break upon us, and the summer travel months just around the corner, what is your favorite snack while you are stuck in the car on a road trip?. For years I would travel with a couple of friends and our favorite always seemed to be the Twizzlers red licorice. I'm not sure how we ever discovered that particular snack over all the others, but we did -- and it is still a traveling favorite for me.
FOOD & DRINKS
Harvard Crimson

Spring Frolicking Bucket List

Ah, spring. The buds budding, the breeze puffing, the rabbits by the Leveret Towers multiplying by the day. Everybody from that kid who wore flip flops to class in February to the girl who you’ve never seen without a hat, mittens, snow boots and parka combo pack are out to play, and it’s time to get vitamin D for the first time in five months. So here are some ideas for getting your spring frolic on:
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

15 Bucket-List Mother-Daughter Trips That Will Make You Two Even Closer

She doesn’t quite understand TikTok and you’d rather text than talk on the phone. But generational differences aside, you and your mom have more in common than you think (and those dissimilarities just feel like bonding moments waiting to happen, anyway). Whether it’s motivating each other to keep slogging up the mountain or always being game to try a new vino varietal, you’ve got to admit that you two are pretty great travel companions. Need a little inspiration for your next vacay together? Scroll on for 15 mother-daughter trip ideas guaranteed to bring you closer than ever.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Aretha Franklin
Fox 59

Easter Basket Ideas

Easier is just around the corner! If you need ideas on what to place in your kids baskets this year, Toy Guy Chris Byrne talked with Britt Baker about ideas for this year.
LIFESTYLE
Click2Houston.com

Why Ireland should be on your travel bucket list

HOUSTON – After a 3-year hiatus, tourists can finally celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland. Travel expert, Gabe Saglie with Travelzoo, has been in the Emerald Isle enjoying the sights before the huge festivities expected tomorrow. He joined us from Grafton Street in Downtown Dublin to show us...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#American Music#Bucket List#Indy Now Connect#Tiktok
Refinery29

This Netflix Musical Just Got Named Worst Film Of The Year

And the award for worst picture of the year goes to... Netflix's Diana: The Musical. Diana: The Musical, a filmed performance of a short-lived Broadway show that premiered on Netflix in October, pretty much swept the board at the Golden Raspberry Awards on Saturday night. Among its five wins were...
MOVIES
Fox 59

Abbott’s Candy celebrating National Caramel Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s oldest candy company has been making candy since it was delivered by horse and buggy! For National Caramel Day, Abbott’s Candy came to celebrate!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Film Yap: What’s new in the theater this weekend

This weekend may be a perfect one to head to the theater. Christopher Lloyd with Film Yap joined Indy Now to talk about what’s new this weekend. This week he reviewed “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “All the Old Knives”, “Ambulance”, and “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off”.
MOVIES
Today's Transitions

Renew Your Spirits With A Road Trip to The Shady Dell

A place you didn’t realize you should go. Ahhhh, do you feel it? That sense of rebirth and hope; the inkling to embrace something new. In the spring, that feeling is everywhere if we take time to notice. As the world around us begins to renew itself, what a great time for us to do the same, treating ourselves with something new and different— a vacation!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
hunker.com

Children’s Beds on Amazon That You’ll Love Just as Much as Your Kids Do

Looking for the perfect bed frame for your little one? A piece that's both practical and matches the rest of your home's aesthetic? We totally hear you. First and foremost, it's important to pick the style of bed you're looking for. Your options include bunk beds, trundle beds, loft beds, storage beds, and of course — traditional beds. Bunk beds are ideal for two children sharing a room, while trundle beds are perfect for accommodating sleepovers. And if you're working with a small space, loft and storage beds are really smart ways to make the square footage you have go even further. Below, we rounded up our favorite Amazon picks for each of these five models. For reference, we featured frames for twin-size mattresses below, but most of these picks can be purchased in full size and queen size, too.
SHOPPING
Fox 59

New hot sauce company in Indy: Pup and The Pepper

INDIANAPOLIS – Ryan Hussey and Phillip Crawshaw are the owners of “Pup and The Pepper”, a new hot sauce company in Indy! They are a new Indianapolis-based hot sauce company currently offering three flavors. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy