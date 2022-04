Another week, another fighter took down a burglar. And no it’s not Kevin Holland. This time it’s combat sports legend Melvin Manhoef. On Monday, three burglars fu*ked with the wrong house. According to the Dutch outlet, Vechtsport Info the burglars had been hanging around Manhoef’s house while he was in Paris, France, where he is scheduled to compete next, and had already attempted to break in.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO