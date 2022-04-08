ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy! fans outraged after Kelly Clarkson SLAMS viewers for ‘picking on’ Mayim Bialik & snaps ‘focus on REAL issues’

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

JEOPARDY! fans are outraged after Kelly Clarkson told viewers to lay off Mayim Bialik.

Mayim appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 7 to talk about her new movie, As They Made Us, and Jeopardy! was brought up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8FJE_0f3XO1N300
Mayim Bialik on the The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 7 Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AX4Dr_0f3XO1N300
Kelly Clarkson tells fans to lay off Mayim Bialik after her slipped up on a Jeopardy! term Credit: NBC

A clip was released on YouTube of the actress' time on the show which featured her comment on "Single Jeopardy!."

"So wait, you recently called the first round 'Single Jeopardy!' instead of just Jeopardy! So how did people react to that?" Kelly chuckled.

"I have clue boards that I review," Mayim said, to which Kelly nodded.

"And the first one does say 'Single Jeopardy!' and the second one says 'Double Jeopardy,' so I didn't make something up that doesn't exist," she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANuYv_0f3XO1N300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E58eP_0f3XO1N300

"And people lost their minds. So we usually call it the Jeopardy! round and one time, we were going to commercial- and I just want you to know that I didn't go rogue. I have a whole team watching me," Mayim went on.

"If they wanted me to redo it, they would've stopped me, but they didn't, so I continued. But this caused a whole viral Jeopardy! situation," she finished.

Kelly laughed and revealed her team gets mad because she goes rogue so often.

"Isn't it crazy what people freak out about?" the talk show host asked.

Mayim chuckled and said, "A lot of people care about Jeopardy!"

"I know it is important, but you almost just want to like start sending them real things that are happening, that are important, You know?" Kelly said.

Mayim laughed and the American Idol album continued. "There's real issues. Why did you focus on that? But whatever."

The actress just smiled as the clip ended and didn't respond, but now fans are slamming Kelly for bringing it up.

JUST WALK AWAY KELLY

Fans watching the YouTube clip were quick to bash the 39-year-old for what she said.

"From 1:06 on...it's funny that Kelly starts admonishing people to focus on 'more important issues' when most of her own talk show is fluff," someone commented.

"This comes off as condescending towards people who are just passionate about the show. Not that what they're saying is necessarily incorrect because there are some bigger issues in the world," said another.

"It doesn't really make sense for a celebrity talk show host or game show host to assume some type of moral high ground with regard to important global issues," added a viewer.

Many of the mean comments towards Kelly were removed from YouTube, but fans on Reddit jumped on it soon after.

"Yes. Yes we do. Jeopardy! means so much to me, because I would watch with my grandma. After Alex died, it hit me hard, because J! & Alex, was one of my biggest links to her," someone on the thread said.

"Thankfully. I slept through Kelly today," wrote another.

Moderators were also removing comments on Reddit, even though commenters didn't think they were that bad.

Some fans did agree with Kelly, however, and say that Mayim should respond to the backlash and tell them they are more important things to worry about.

NAME CHANGE

This backlash comes after Kelly decided to legally change her name, amidst her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Although still known as Kelly Clarkson to the public, the singer is legally changing her name to Kelly Brianne, which is her middle name.

With her divorce being finalized this year, she decided she needed a fresh start.

"I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name," Kelly told People.

"I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I'm still Kelly Clarkson," she continued.

"I don't think I can change Clarkson at this point. I'm 20 years in!" she told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jx47F_0f3XO1N300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMNCm_0f3XO1N300

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays at 2pm EST.

The talk show will take Ellen DeGeneres' spot in the fall as her show ends this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xp5SB_0f3XO1N300
Mayim Bialik hosted Jeopardy! National College Championship in February 2022 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvLUc_0f3XO1N300
Mayim Bialik was all smiles on the set of the Kelly Clarkson Show Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24puQB_0f3XO1N300
Kelly Clarkson tells fans to focus on more important issues rather than Jeopardy! Credit: NBC

Comments / 1

CMT

Keith Urban Says He and Nicole Kidman are Just “Trying To Figure Out How To Make It Work”

Over the next few weeks, Keith Urban will kick off his next run of shows for his Las Vegas residency, perform on the CMT Music Awards and launch his summer tour. But first, he plans to attend the 94th Academy Awards with his wife Nicole Kidman on Sunday. Kidman is nominated for best actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
