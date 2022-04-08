ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsburg, IN

Brownsburg woman brings European flair to charcuterie business

By J.M. Burbrink
Fox 59
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg woman is using her passion for decorating to grow her business. Presley Pullan started her charcuterie business Brie & Bartlett after a fundraiser for an animal rescue sold enough boxes in 20 minutes to cover treatments for a feral colony. She realized...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Unique Easter basket ideas

Easter is just around the corner. FOX59’s Lindsey Eaton runs the Carmel Marathon 10K. Local Hoosier turns his prison experience into an …. Murder of two teens in east side Indy park remains …. New Indiana law allows creation of ‘innovation development …. Avian Flu impacts egg production,...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Have your cake and eat it too with these sugar-free swaps

INDIANAPOLIS — Registered Dietician Annessa Chumbley recommends using monkfruit or stevia as a substitute in baked goods like her cinnamon swirl or lemon raspberry coffee cakes. Both are natural, bake like sugar and taste like sugar without the calories. Chumbley also introduces us to a brand of milk and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Business
City
English, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Brownsburg, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Business
Fox 59

Baking with beer for National Beer Day

Beer can help make your baking more flavorful. Kylee Scales shares a beer-infused cake recipe on Kylee's Kitchen: https://fox59.com/morning-news/kylees-kitchen/kylees-kitchen-baking-with-beer-for-national-beer-day/
DRINKS
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charcuterie#Bistro#European#Brie Bartlett#French#Easter
24/7 Wall St.

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
PETS
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Cheese-Flavored Crackers

A popular brand of cheese-flavored crackers has been recalled. B&G Foods announced on Saturday, April 2 that it is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of a single date code of 6-ounce Back to Nature Cheddalicious cheese-flavored crackers, with a “best by” date of SEP 05 2022. (The “best by” date is located on the top of the box.)
FOOD SAFETY
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Lemons?

When life gives you lemons, know that there's plenty more you can do with them than just make lemonade. Juiced, sliced, or zested, this citrus fruit can be used in a variety of ways and imparts a pop of brightness to any dish, from desserts and beverages to salads and pastas. If you enjoy cooking at home, or if you often add lemons to your drinking water, you probably find yourself tossing a few of the fruits into your cart whenever you visit the market, but what's the best way to store lemons once you get home? What's more, do you know what you should do when a recipe calls for the juice of half a lemon or just the zest? Should you refrigerate the remnants or store them elsewhere? To answer all of these questions, we consulted the experts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For This Bagel Product

A company has recalled a bagel product after it was found to contain an undeclared allergen. Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC recalled one lot of Bantam Classic Bagels, which are stuffed with cream cheese, because the products contain undeclared eggs, according to an announcement from the company posted to the Food & Drug Administration website on Wednesday, March 9.
FOOD SAFETY
MedicalXpress

Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cases

Italian confectionary group Ferrero said Tuesday it has recalled Kinder chocolate eggs in several European countries over possible links to dozens of salmonella cases less than two weeks before Easter. While none of the toy-filled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs or other products has been proven to contain salmonella, Ferrero told...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy