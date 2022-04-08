ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride is back this summer

By Lizzy Acker
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After sitting out the COVID summers, Portland’s nakedest bike ride is back and almost as naked as ever. Almost because organizers are asking people to wear masks on their faces during the ride. Covering every other body part, however, is up to...

Wolf Lee
1d ago

this is disgusting this needs to be band but it won't be because I live in a city that is ran be some very sick people

38
aarii
1d ago

I know I, for one....don't plan to be there. Somethings you can't un-see.

20
Bob Thomas
1d ago

Honestly, I really don't care as long as it doesn't get out of hand. If it's just nudity, big deal, there are more important things to worry about. If it is sexually exploitative or promoting anything beyond simple nakedness, then there is a problem. It's one thing to promote ecology or whatever, it's another to promote adult sexual behavior in public. That's over the line.

6
Natural disasters deliver deadly blows to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 1972 Vancouver tornado that killed 6 people remains the deadliest tornado on record to hit west of the Rocky Mountains, it doesn’t really come close to the deadliest disasters in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. With the help of KOIN 6 Meteorologist...
The Oregonian

Portland’s huge mansions for sale: What kind of homes with space can you get for $8 million or less?

How much space do you need to be comfortable? In Portland, there’s a wide range of homes for sale, from a 368-square-foot studio with a Murphy bed (listed at $175,000) in the Cardinell View Lofts near Portland State University to almost 10,000 square feet of living space inside a century-old Georgian-Colonial Revival-style mansion on lofty Southwest Vista Avenue, listed at $3.2 million.
Portland, region hemorrhaging rental properties: report

After a period of confusion, a revised economic report confirms the loss of single-family, detached rental houses in Portland and the larger metropolitan region. If fact, the revised report says that nearly six times more rental houses were lost between 2015 and 2020 than the original report claimed.
Readers respond: Don’t put elk statue back

It’s time for Portland to say goodbye to the elk statue (“After blowback, Portland leaders rethink plans for iconic elk statue,” April 1). It was originally a fountain intended to water horses. Needless to say, those days are long gone. Beautiful as it is, today the statue has no use except as an attractive nuisance for modern vandals, of which, unfortunately, there are an increasing number. People can make indignant demands for statue restoration all they want, but that means nothing if there’s no safe place to display it. Could it go inside the front entrance to the Oregon Historical Society, where it would be safe and all could see and touch it at their leisure? Or could it be sited atop the Rose Garden on a high pedestal, gazing into the distance, so that visitors could photograph the beast gazing out at a view of Portland?
