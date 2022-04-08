Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride is back this summer

It’s time for Portland to say goodbye to the elk statue (“After blowback, Portland leaders rethink plans for iconic elk statue,” April 1). It was originally a fountain intended to water horses. Needless to say, those days are long gone. Beautiful as it is, today the statue has no use except as an attractive nuisance for modern vandals, of which, unfortunately, there are an increasing number. People can make indignant demands for statue restoration all they want, but that means nothing if there’s no safe place to display it. Could it go inside the front entrance to the Oregon Historical Society, where it would be safe and all could see and touch it at their leisure? Or could it be sited atop the Rose Garden on a high pedestal, gazing into the distance, so that visitors could photograph the beast gazing out at a view of Portland?

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO