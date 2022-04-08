ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Yu Darvish: No-decision Thursday

Darvish didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Arizona after tossing six scoreless innings,...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Austin Nola at top of Padres' Opening Day lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting at catcher and hitting leadoff on Thursday versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is handling things at the top of the order against the Diamondbacks' southpaw. The Padres' full Opening Day lineup: Nola C, Manny Machado 3B, Jake Cronenworth 2B, Luke Voit DH, Wil Myers RF, Eric Hosmer 1B, Jurickson Profar LF, Ha-Seong Kim SS, and Trent Grisham CF. Yu Darvish is starting at pitcher for the Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Chris Paddack trade from Padres to Twins will revive career

The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins each made last-minute tweaks to their respective rosters with a trade on Opening Day, as San Diego agreed to send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and relief pitcher Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. Paddack, who burst onto the scene as a rookie but has struggled in each of the last two seasons, seemed to be a problem that the Padres couldn’t fix. However, the Twins, who currently have pitching guru Wes Johnson on their staff, have gotten ace-level production out of multiple starters in the last few years. Pitching in a potentially weaker division with a secret weapon he discovered last season, why couldn’t Paddack revive his career under the tutelage of Johnson? The Twins are certainly banking on it, which is why they were so willing to deal their only proven bullpen option in Rogers. However, it’s ultimately up to Paddack to put the work in and rediscover his strong form from 2019. That said, here are three reasons why he will do just that after his trade from the Padres to the Twins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 The Fan

Padres defeat Diamondbacks 5-2

The theme from the first two games of the season carried over into the third, as the Padres’ starting pitching continued to shine. Joe Musgrove pitched 6 innings, allowing 2 earned runs with 8 strikeouts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega leading off for Cubs on Opening Day

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is at designated hitter and batting leadoff on Thursday versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs are starting Ian Happ, Jason Heyward, and Seiya Suzuki across the outfield, but they found a spot for Ortega at DH. The full Opening Day lineup for the Cubbies: Ortega DH, Nick Madrigal 2B, Willson Contreras C, Happ LF, Frank Schwindel 1B, Suzuki RF, Heyward CF, Patrick Wisdom 3B, Nico Hoerner SS. Kyle Hendricks is the Cubs' starting pitcher.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Breaks up no-hitter

Peralta went 1-for-3 in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Padres. Peralta's eighth-inning single was the Diamondbacks' first of two hits on the night, after starter Sean Manaea held them hitless through seven frames. It was the second consecutive game in which the Diamondbacks failed to generate a base hit against a San Diego starter. Overall, Arizona's offense is 5-for-55 through two games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Notches first save

Rodgers saved Friday's 3-0 shutout of the Diamondbacks, recording a 1-2-3 ninth inning with one strikeout. Making his San Diego debut, the newly acquired Rogers made quick work of the top of Arizona's lineup to secure the Padres' first victory. This could be the first of many saves for the 30-year-old as San Diego stands to be one of the more competitive teams in the National League.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Rejoins major-league club

De La Cruz has made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. De La Cruz was sent down by the Marlins on March 26, but he'll ultimately be included on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. The 25-year-old appeared in 58 games for Miami last year and slashed .296/.356/.427 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 17 runs.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes base early

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Angels. Altuve delivered a largely unremarkable Opening Day line, as he struck out three times. However, he made the most of his lone time on base by recording his first steal of the season. This is notable given the decline in Altuve's stolen base attempts in recent seasons, coupled with his claim that he planned to run more in 2022. While Opening Day performances aren't always a sign of things to come, it certainly seems possible that Altuve will reach double-digit stolen bases this season for the first time since 2018.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Heads to IL

The Padres placed Clevinger on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained right knee. Clevinger will begin the season on the shelf, but manager Bob Melvin downplayed the pitcher's right knee injury earlier this week and suggested the compressed spring training schedule played a factor in the Padres' decision to hold him out of action in the first week and a half of the season. By opening the season on the IL, Clevinger will also be afforded additional time to ramp up as he makes his way back from November 2020 Tommy John surgery. Clevinger hasn't reported any setbacks with his elbow in spring training, but he could need a few starts to regain his usual velocity and command following his lengthy layoff from competitive action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Saturday

Kelly isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres. Kelly went 0-for-7 with a run and two strikeouts while starting the first two games of the season. Jose Herrera will start behind the dish and bat ninth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Enjoys three-hit night

Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in a 3-0 win against the Diamondbacks on Friday. Hosmer and teammate Jurickson Profar carried San Diego's offense Friday, with Hosmer recording hits in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings and runs in the latter two innings. If the veteran first baseman continues to hit like this, he should lock up a significant role in a valuable Padres lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ralph Garza: Scooped up by Rays

The Rays claimed Garza off waivers from the Red Sox on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza has now been scooped up off waivers by three different organizations in the past eight months, with his stop with the Rays preceded by stints with the Twins and Red Sox. The Rays cleared room for Garza on the 40-man roster by recalling Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham and then placing him on the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Garza has two minor-league options remaining, so he'll most likely head to Durham to begin his time with the Rays organization.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins season on IL

The White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so Moncada won't be eligible to make his season debut until April 15. The White Sox had previously indicated that Moncada tweaked a side muscle upon exiting Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, but follow-up tests evidently confirmed that he strained his oblique. According to Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago, Andrew Vaughn was spotted practicing at third base Thursday during the White Sox's team workout, so he could step in to replace Moncada at the hot corner for Friday's season opener in Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL

