ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Tyler Motte: Facing long-term absence

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Motte is dealing with a "significant" upper-body injury and doesn't have a timeline for his...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Hockeytown rookies among NHL's best

It hasn't been an easy season for the Detroit Red Wings, but the future looks bright in Hockeytown. In an NHL rookie class headlined by an impressive list of players, the Red Wings boast a pair of first-year skaters who are establishing themselves among the best in the league. Heading...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks

The Arizona Coyotes returned home to host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, and with former Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson returning to The Valley, along with forwards Brad Richardson, Conor Garland, and Luke Schenn, the game felt like a homecoming of sorts. The former Coyote players, along with the rest of...
GLENDALE, AZ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights place Nic Hague, Brett Howden on LTIR

The Golden Knights have added a bit of cap flexibility as CapFriendly reports that defenseman Nicolas Hague and center Brett Howden have been transferred to LTIR. Both players were injured last month and the placements have been dated accordingly – Hague to March 15 and Howden to March 21. With the designations, both players have to miss at least 10 games and 24 days from the placement which means Hague is pretty close to being eligible to return already.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
markerzone.com

A TOTAL CHIRP-FEST AS MATTHEW TKACHUK JOINS THE NHL ON TNT PANEL

Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames joined the NHL on TNT panel Tuesday night in advance of the team's game against the Anaheim Ducks. What ensued was a chirp-fest involving Rick Tocchet, his brother Brady Tkachuk, and his father Keith. It all started with "Tock" asking Tkachuk if he and...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Late-Season Struggles Put Rebuild Timeline Into Focus

The second-half of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season has been disappointing for several reasons. The games simply aren’t as fun to watch when the Wings are getting pummeled with scores like 9-2 and 11-2. Players that showed so much promise and progress in the first half look to be regressing back to old, bad habits since the All-Star break. But perhaps the biggest disappointment is that with each loss, the Red Wings are showing that their rebuild is far from over despite a promising first half that teased that tough times would soon be coming to an end.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Motte
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pulls within one goal of 50

Kreider scored twice on five shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Senators. Kreider potted New York's third and fifth goals of the night, raising his season goal total to 49. Auston Matthews is starting to create some separation in the Rocket Richard Trophy race, but that doesn't diminish the impact of Kreider's sensational season. Kreider's one of three players in the league with at least 45 goals, sitting nine back of Matthews' league-best total but just one behind second-place Leon Draisaitl.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

San Jose takes on Vancouver, aims to end 5-game skid

San Jose Sharks (29-32-9, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (34-28-10, fifth in the Pacific) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: San Jose aims to break its five-game slide when the Sharks take on Vancouver. The Canucks are 9-5-6 against Pacific opponents. Vancouver is 10th in...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Sharks News & Rumors: Eklund, Labanc, Megna & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, prospect William Eklund will not be joining the San Jose Barracuda, despite his season in Sweden coming to an end. In other news, Kevin Labanc is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, pending unrestricted free agent Jaycob Megna is hoping to return to the Sharks next season. Last but not least, the organization announced on Tuesday that it has signed 21-year-old defenceman Nick Cicek to an entry-level contract.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Nets first goal of season

Connauton picked up his first goal of the campaign in Thursday's win over Columbus. Connauton has one goal and two assists in 33 appearances this season, but all three points were scored in his past five outings. Don't expect him to be able to continue the scoring outburst for much longer though, as he's averaged 12:18 per game on the third pairing with no power-play time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Stars' Denis Gurianov: Remains out Saturday

Gurianov (illness) won't play Saturday against visiting New Jersey, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. The 24-year-old will miss his third straight game with the ailment. Gurianov will have a chance to return in a quick turnaround Sunday in Chicago, but since the team likely won't hold a morning skate ahead of that contest, fantasy managers will probably need to wait to see if he takes the ice for pregame warmups.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Exits early

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy