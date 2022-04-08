ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Filip Chytil: Considered day-to-day

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Chytil is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tribune-Review

Short-handed Penguins shut out by Rangers

The Penguins were under no misconceptions as to the gravity that their road contest against the New York Rangers on Thursday commanded. “Huge game,” forward Bryan Rust said on Tuesday. “This is a team that we’re possibly … (going to) see a lot of them in the (postseason).”
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
NHL

Crosby out for Penguins against Rangers with illness

Forward leads team with 72 points; defenseman Marino also sidelined. Sidney Crosby is not playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday because of a non-COVID illness. Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists)...
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Esa Lindell: Back in action Saturday

Lindell (upper body) is in the lineup Saturday against visiting New Jersey, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Lindell will make his return after a five-game absence. He'll resume his role on the team's second pairing next to John Klingberg and look to build on his 23 points in 65 games this season.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pulls within one goal of 50

Kreider scored twice on five shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Senators. Kreider potted New York's third and fifth goals of the night, raising his season goal total to 49. Auston Matthews is starting to create some separation in the Rocket Richard Trophy race, but that doesn't diminish the impact of Kreider's sensational season. Kreider's one of three players in the league with at least 45 goals, sitting nine back of Matthews' league-best total but just one behind second-place Leon Draisaitl.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Good to go

Crosby (illness) is expected to play Saturday versus Washington, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Crosby missed Thursday's loss to the Rangers due to an illness, but he should slot into his usual featured role Saturday, skating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit against the Capitals. Crosby's been hot over the past few weeks, having racked up six goals and 13 points through his last nine appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Filip Chytil
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights place Nic Hague, Brett Howden on LTIR

The Golden Knights have added a bit of cap flexibility as CapFriendly reports that defenseman Nicolas Hague and center Brett Howden have been transferred to LTIR. Both players were injured last month and the placements have been dated accordingly – Hague to March 15 and Howden to March 21. With the designations, both players have to miss at least 10 games and 24 days from the placement which means Hague is pretty close to being eligible to return already.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Travel to Vegas to Take On Golden Knights

TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes will hit the road for a one-game trip and to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. This will be the Coyotes lone trip to Las Vegas this season, with their last appearance coming almost exactly one year ago on April 11, 2021 (1-0 L). Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is set for 7 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
Tribune-Review

Penguins forward Jason Zucker to return against Capitals

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker returned to the lineup for Saturday’s home game against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena. His status was announced by Penguins coach Mike Sullivan during a video conference with media before the game. Zucker missed the previous three games after he presumably reaggravated...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Senators vs. Rangers Prediction and Odds (New York Gunning for Season Sweep of Ottawa)

The Ottawa Senators head to Madison Square Garden tonight to take on the New York Rangers for the third time this year. The two teams have played a pair of very close games with the Rangers winning both by a single goal. The first ended 3-2 and the second 2-1. So, not only have these games been tight, but they were dominated by the defenses and goaltenders.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers
CBS Sports

Stars' Denis Gurianov: Remains out Saturday

Gurianov (illness) won't play Saturday against visiting New Jersey, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. The 24-year-old will miss his third straight game with the ailment. Gurianov will have a chance to return in a quick turnaround Sunday in Chicago, but since the team likely won't hold a morning skate ahead of that contest, fantasy managers will probably need to wait to see if he takes the ice for pregame warmups.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Leading off on Opening Day

Ortega will lead off and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Brewers on Thursday. Ortega's role seemed murky after the Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki in mid-March, as reports indicated Jason Heyward could spend time in center field. As it turns out, Heyward will indeed start in center, but Ortega nonetheless has a place in the lineup as the designated hitter. It will take more games to determine exactly how often Ortega will play this season, but the fact that he's serving as the leadoff man seemingly indicates that the Cubs view him as an important piece.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to find their edge in Detroit

BLUE JACKETS (33-33-6) at RED WINGS (28-34-9) Saturday, 7 p.m., Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship station) Brad Larsen understood why in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday night in Philadelphia, one night after a...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Exits early

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Nets first goal of season

Connauton picked up his first goal of the campaign in Thursday's win over Columbus. Connauton has one goal and two assists in 33 appearances this season, but all three points were scored in his past five outings. Don't expect him to be able to continue the scoring outburst for much longer though, as he's averaged 12:18 per game on the third pairing with no power-play time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Odd man out Opening Day

Torres isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's Opening Day matchup against the Red Sox. It's not a major surprise, but the 25-year-old is nonetheless the odd man out in the Yankees infield after a significant reshuffling during the offseason. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop with DJ LeMahieu at second base and Josh Donaldson at the hot corner, leaving Torres to come off the bench against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. It remains to be seen exactly how much playing time Torres will receive after posting a .697 OPS last year, but for now he'll be starting the 2022 campaign on the bench.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy