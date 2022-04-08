ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Cake Shop Serves California's Most Delicious Cheesecake

Photo: Getty Images

Cheesecake is a delicious dessert that has definitely stood the test of time. The sugary goodness has roots that date all the way back to ancient Greece, and it is even believed that cheesecake was served to athletes at the first Olympic Games. Not all cheesecake is created equal though. Some places definitely serve up better versions of the rich dessert than others .

So which restaurant in the state has the best cheesecake? LoveFood compiled a list of restaurants that serve up each state's best cheesecake. The website states, "Some people like it fruity, others rich and chocolatey, and then there are those who prefer plain vanilla."

According to the website, the best cheesecake in all of California is the Praline at Harriet's Cheesecakes Unlimited in Inglewood ! Here's what LoveFood has to say about the cheesecake:

"At veteran cake shop Harriet’s Cheesecakes Unlimited, which dates back to 1983, there are tens of cheesecake flavours – but Praline is the one that really stands out. It’s super rich and sweet with a crunchy crust, sticky sauce and crumbles on top. Before visiting, please note this business is cash only."

To see where you can find the best cheesecake in every state, click here .

