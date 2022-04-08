ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

POETRY: ‘After Howl’ by Brian Sonia-Wallace

By Brian Sonia-Wallace
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In celebration of National Poetry Month, WEHOville is publishing poems by local writers. ‘After Howl’ is a collaborative poem created by West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace using lines submitted by 56 residents and visitors about their favorite memories of West Hollywood in 2022. I saw...

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHOville.com

POETRY: ‘Third Eye Speak’ by Sepi Shyne

In celebration of National Poetry Month, WEHOville is publishing poems by local writers. WeHo Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne is one such poet. She shared her poem ‘Third Eye Speak’ during Monday night’s City Council meeting. It is reprinted below:. THIRD EYE SPEAK. by Sepi Shyne. Round...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Hollywood, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
People

See Jennifer Lopez's Green Engagement Ring from Ben Affleck: 'My Lucky Color'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, and the gorgeous ring he picked out for her appears to have extra special meaning!. The music superstar shared her engagement news in her On the JLo newsletter on Friday — complete with a video of her green stone, set on a silver band. In a previous newsletter, Lopez went into detail about how the color has a special meaning to her.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldous Huxley
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Iman
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Lady Godiva
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Sonia#Howl#Onlyfans#French#Standard#Jeep#Marix
Norfolk Daily News

Playing with poetry

As children, many of us loved poetry. From Mother Goose’s nursery rhymes to Dr. Seuss’s silly stories to Shel Silverstein’s delightful images, we relished the rhythms of language. Poetry let us play with words as we learned how language worked. We discovered that language both expressed what we already knew as well as taught us new things about the world around us.
NORFOLK, NE
WEHOville.com

Celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31

The City of West Hollywood and its Transgender Advisory Board will recognize the annual International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) with a week-long celebration beginning Thursday, March 31, 2022, which is recognized as Transgender Day of Visibility. This year, the West Hollywood City Council has elected to provide a week-long celebration to offer increased visibility to the transgender community at a time when transgender rights continue to be under attack throughout the country and worldwide.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: Letters you wrote to City Hall

Council postponed their Public Safety Update on Monday night, but here’s what the community wanted Council to hear. ————————————— ————————————— ————————————— —————————————
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Newnan Times-Herald

All the Old Knives: Spycraft and romance swirl in espionage thriller

A tense mole hunt is at the center of “All the Old Knives,” a talky but exceptionally well-crafted espionage thriller starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton. The film takes place in two time periods, separated by six years. CIA operative Henry Pelham (Pine) is tasked by his Vienna station commander, Vick Wallinger (Laurence Fishburne), to investigate his old team in hopes of finding a double agent. Six years earlier, the team failed to prevent the loss of more than 100 lives in a catastrophic plane hijacking. Wallinger believes that one of his own was responsible for feeding the hijackers information that thwarted rescue attempts.
MOVIES
InsideHook

The 10 New Books You Should Be Reading This April

There’s something eminently satisfying about looking back into history and learning something new from the experience. This isn’t just history in the sense of wars, revolutions and governments — depending on the telling, the right history can teach you about the origins of a favorite meal or a transformative moment in the life of a beloved artist. Our recommended books for April include plenty of forays into an array of histories — works where you might end up with new insights into an old favorite.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WEHOville.com

dineL.A. returns this Friday

The City of West Hollywood boasts some of the best dining options in Southern California, and the twice-annual dineL.A. event is an excellent opportunity to explore many of the City’s delicious and diverse culinary options by enjoying selected menu items from participating restaurants at special prix fixe prices. dineL.A....
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy