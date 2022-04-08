15 taken to the hospital after Kansas City apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fifteen people were taken to the hospital after a fire erupted early Friday at a Kansas City apartment building, including five adults who were seriously injured when they jumped from the second floor to escape the flames.

The top two floor of the three-story building were ablaze when crews arrived around 12:30 a.m., said Jason Spreitzer, a fire department spokesman. He said crews used ladders to reach the residents.

Nine of the injured were children, with two of them listed in critical condition, Spreitzer said. Their injuries were from smoke and burns, he said.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. Spreitzer said police had to remove one person from the fire-damaged building after he went back inside, possibly to retrieve personal items, while crews were investigating.