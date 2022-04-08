Group accused of stealing more than 300 gallons of gas from local Shell station, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they have arrested thieves accused of stealing more than 300 gallons of gas from a north Charlotte gas station.

On March 16, officers received reports of suspected gas theft at the Shell station on Sunset and Reames Road. A store employee told police that they noticed pumps appeared to indicate they were shut down, but that gas was still coming out.

The store clerk also noticed a long line of cars at a certain pump and someone pumping gas for them.

Investigators learned the suspects had electronically hijacked gas pumps by using devices to make the pumps appear shut down to the gas clerk. Then using those same hijacked pumps, the suspects pumped free gas into people’s cars who had paid the suspects.

“Gas is expensive right now,” said Dave, a person Channel 9′s John Paul spoke with who was pumping gas at the same Shell station Friday. “If someone offered it to me for less, I would think there is something strange. Something is going on.”

The stolen gas was valued at more than $1,000, and the suspect made more than $500 before the story employee noticed, according to a police report.

Officers also confiscated eight remotes. Brian Haverlock, a gas pump technician, said the remotes are used to bypass the system and turn pumps on, but said people have to know what they’re doing and that they’re tough to get.

“It’s just a universal remote. You can get it on Amazon or Ebay, and you know what you are doing, you can take it offline, pump gas and that’s it,” Haverlock said.

Channel 9 checked and the same remotes are going for anywhere from $100 to $200. Haverlock said stations need to add security to stop the growing problem.

“How often is this happening? Lately, I’ve heard of a handful, five to 10 across he county that I’m aware of,” he said.

Police said the ringleader was arrested and charged with felony access of a computer to defraud, felony larceny and several other charges. Officers also said they arrested several other people in the group at the gas station.

With gas prices on the rise, police across the nation have seen similar crimes. Here are some tips from CMPD:

Keep a watchful eye out.

If you see an unusual number of cars at a gas station while other nearby gas stations have a regular flow of traffic, that may be an issue.

If a stranger asks you to pay them for gas or you see an individual pumping from multiple pumps at a time.

It is best to pay for gas traditionally at the pump or directly with the gas station clerk.

“Crimes like these have a huge impact on the community, especially businesses that are locally owned,” CMPD said.

Anyone who notices any of the warning signs that police mentioned, is asked to call 911.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more details on those arrested and the charges that they’re facing. We have not heard back at this point.

