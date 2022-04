The state of special education in the U.S. leaves a lot to be desired. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 7.3 million students ages 3–21 received special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) in 2019-2020. That’s 14% of all public-school students. U.S. law requires education systems to integrate students with special needs, and billions are spent annually to do so.

EDUCATION ・ 16 HOURS AGO