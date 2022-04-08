ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sign up for the Rossen Reports Newsletter

WMUR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Rossen covers everything you need to know about Coronavirus...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Rossen
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
makeuseof.com

How to Check Who You've Blocked on Facebook

It's not uncommon to block someone on Facebook. Maybe you had an argument with a friend, or you just don't want that person to be able to contact you anymore. But what happens if you accidentally blocked someone? Or perhaps you're curious about who you've blocked in the past?. That's...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Address#Stimulus
WCNC

Cybercriminals turn to 'smishing' to steal your personal information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just about every American has a mobile phone, and cellphones aren't just for making calls and texting. For many of us, our phones have become the control center of our lives, holding all of our personal information, making them a prime target for cybercriminals. McAfee, a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WMUR.com

US Census Bureau text about survey: Is it legitimate?

A viewer at a sister station received several messages saying the U.S. Census Bureau needed help to understand the impact of COVID-19 on the community. Sister station WGAL checked with the U.S. Census Bureau, and a spokesperson confirmed it is a real survey. It’s called the Household Pulse Survey. The...
POLITICS
WMUR.com

New Hampshire woman says hacked phone led to theft of thousands of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman who had thousands of dollars stolen from a cryptocurrency account is sharing her story to prevent others from being hacked. The woman, who asked to just use her first name, Michelle, said she thought she had done everything she needed to do to stay safe, but her hacking nightmare began with a simple click on her phone.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy