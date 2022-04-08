Made in Idaho: Haute Foods Boise

After several years working a variety of positions in the service industry, Chef Danielle Christine didn't let a severe health scare or global pandemic decide whether or not she was ready to start her own restaurant.

"After my hospital stint I had to think, 'What is my purpose?' I realized it was food," said Christine.

Farm-to-table, locally sourced, handcrafted, gourmet food — the kind that gives diners an experience that looks just as amazing as it tastes — is what Christine passionately dreamed of. In addition to looking beautiful and tasting wonderful, customers can feel even better knowing almost all of Haute Food's ingredients are source locally.

True Roots Oraganics, Ohana No-Till Farms , and Purple Sage are three local farms she said she works with directly, which helps her plan each menu item thoughtfully.

Her menu's change every three weeks to incorporate only the freshest in-season items. Recently she expanded her lunch and dinner menu to include breakfast. To browse the latest menu items, click here .

Customers can sign up for a weekly meal subscriptions online or via the Crave delivery app.