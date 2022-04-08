This Is Colorado's Best Themed Restaurant

Photo: Getty Images

When we think of a restaurant, we usually think about a fine-dining establishment or a no-frills place to chill and eat. What about restaurants that take things to the next level? To answer that question, LoveFood found the best uniquely themed restaurants in every state.

"From restaurants with niche food themes and tropical tiki bars that whisk you to Polynesia to classic 1950s diners and speakeasies that transport you back in time to the Roaring Twenties, these themed restaurants serve up excellent food with a side order of escapism," writers say.

The most amazing restaurant you need to check out in Colorado is...

The Airplane Restaurant !

Here's why writers picked this whimsical restaurant:

"A 1953-built Boeing KC-97 tanker is the centrepiece and main attraction at The Airplane Restaurant. After a career refuelling aircraft around the world, the fully intact plane retired here in 2002 for a new life as a restaurant. The best seats in the house are onboard the plane, though there are also tables inside the main building, and memorabilia, photos and artefacts are on display throughout. The food is typical diner-style fare but that hardly matters in such a unique setting."

You can find The Airplane Restaurant at 1665 N. Newport Rd. in Colorado Springs. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Click here to check out more fascinating and wacky restaurants across the country.