ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Church Says It's 'Fasting From Whiteness' For Lent

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MblSg_0f3XJMvg00
Photo: Getty Images

This Lent, a Chicago church congregation is gaining national attention for their decision to “fast from whiteness,” and the pastor says they're receiving “white supremacist backlash.”

First United Church in suburban Chicago has been displaying this message on its front lawn’s signpost during Lent 2022: “Fasting from Whiteness.”

The online announcement describing First United’s fast says, “For Lent this year, First United is doing a mix of “giving something up” and “taking something on.”

"In our worship services throughout Lent, we will not be using any music or liturgy written or composed by white people," the church’s website continues.

Reverend John Edgerton , the church’s lead pastor, said in a statement, "In keeping with the Lenten spiritual discipline of fasting, our intent was to lay aside our usual frames of reference and open ourselves to hearing the Gospel message through the voices of Black People, Indigenous People, and People of Color."

Edgerton told ABC Chicago that "fasting from whiteness” is about promoting more love and celebrating diversity in their community.

"We at First United love the diversity of this community in Oak Park, we love the racial and economic diversity, the bringing together people who are not the same, and that is what America is supposed to be about," Edgerton said. "For us, Lent is all about loving more people, loving more of the ways that Christian music blesses our life, and loving more of our neighbors.”

The local church’s Lenten fast has gained national publicity, but not without criticism. Edgerton said First United has received over 1,000 hateful messages and backlash from white supremacists.

The lead pastor and his congregation are focusing on the joy of other Christians engaging in conversations about Lent and the beauty in celebrating diverse music, ABC Chicago reports.

"This has been a season of the best church that I can remember. Our music has been beautiful. The prayers have been wonderfully crafted and the spirit in the place has been amazing," Edgerton said.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 31

Michelle Parker Shapiro
23h ago

And let me guess... its not racist right.... this is not how God would see things.... how is this Christian..... but if white people did this there would be rioting ..... but its ok when others do it...... God sees all lmao

Reply
13
Banned
1d ago

How does this foster and promote warm and fuzzy togetherness during an important period on the Christian calendar? Does this church or denomination have a Bishop they answer to? 🤔

Reply
9
Gabriel Sanchez
1d ago

i wonder if I gave up blackness or browsers if I would become a racist.... or a Revolutionary 😎😎

Reply
7
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Debbie Centeno

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Edgerton
Concord News Journal

“Kids don’t see color. He sees daddy,” White parents show how they raise their Black adopted son, their story sparks a lot of controversy and debate

“I don’t think America is a racist country.” “But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today.” This is what Vice President Kamala Harris said to ABC’s Good Morning America just a day after Sen. Tim Scott said that although he himself had experienced the pain of discrimination, “America is not a racist country.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Are white Christians under attack in America? No, but the myth is winning

Every evening, Fox News tells a story about America. It’s a story about how traditional American values are being undermined by radical leftists – how marginalized populations actually account for a huge portion of the country, and that they want to take America from white Christians. These radicals are atheists, Muslims, Jews. They are people of color, vegans, coastal city dwellers and, of course, Democrats.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiteness#Fasting#Black People#White People#Chicago Church#First United Church#First United#Gospel#People Of Color#Abc Chicago#Christian
WWL

15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art

ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
ZACHARY, LA
NewsOne

White Students Face Backlash For 'Gangsta Night' Event

At Windsor Central High School in Windsor, New York, white students organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as Crips and the Bloods complete with accessories that allowed them to be walking Black stereotypes without a thought in their head about the actual Black people they were caricaturing.
WINDSOR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Essence

Even Though It Was Racist, Students Organized A “Gangsta Night”

The white students at Windsor Central High School dressed as Crips and the Bloods without a thought about how it would look. Yes, “Gangsta Night” already sounds like a problematic situation, but according to the New York Times, white students at Windsor Central High School organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as notorious gangs, the Crips and the Bloods.
WINDSOR, NY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

This is what white privilege looks like

A few months ago, I was pulled over by a Springfield-area police officer for a minor traffic violation. He shined a flashlight in my car and said, “Mr. Reeder, are you carrying?” I replied that no, my firearm was home locked up in a safe. He replied, “You should always carry. It doesn’t do you any […] The post This is what white privilege looks like appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SOCIETY
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic History Of The Brown Paper Bag Test, The Discriminatory Practice Used To Exclude Dark-Skinned Black People

In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing their skin tone to the color of a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
SOCIETY
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy