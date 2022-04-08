ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Announces ‘TMZ HIP HOP’ Television Event Series

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 1 day ago

A new extension of TMZ is coming to the silver screen. Fox announced an event series TMZ HIP HOP set for a four-week run. The show will air on FOX stations in 10 major markets—New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, D.C., Seattle, Phoenix, and Minneapolis—beginning Monday, April 11.

According to a press release, the show “shines a spotlight on the biggest icons from the genre and hip hop culture—their friendships, feuds, vacations, love lives, lifestyles and so much more. TMZ HIP HOP is hosted by a panel of hip hop and entertainment aficionados Amber Diamond, DJ Hed, Cynthia Luciette, Rodney Rikai, and Tonio Skits.”

TMZ HIP HOP is long overdue, and yet, right on time. We’re on the heels of what I’d argue is one of hip hop’s biggest pop culture moments—Dr. Dre’s incredible Super Bowl halftime show—which reminded the world how much the genre is beloved,” expressed executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere in a statement.

“The fact is, it’s been that way for 30, almost 40 years … so, it’s beyond time for a show all about the personalities who’ve made hip hop a worldwide phenomenon. And, I have to say … this group loves talking about it, they have a lot of fun.”

TMZ HIP HOP is produced by TMZ Studios. Trent Clark and Jess Fusco serve as co-executive producers. Watch a teaser for the event series above.

Vibe

Vibe

