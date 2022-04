VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – A brush fire broke out in the Oro Grande community of San Bernardino County Monday afternoon, just north of Victorville in the Mojave Desert. March 14, 2022. (San Bernardino County Fire Department) The Heritage Fire was reported at about 1 p.m. in the 14700 block of Heritage Way, near the National Trails Highway, and quickly spread. The fire burned well into the night buoyed by “numerous wind shifts,” the San Bernardino County Fire Department reported. A chopper with the Orange County Fire Authority’s Fire Integrated Realtime Intelligence System (FIRIS) flew over the blaze Monday night and mapped it at 454 acres....

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO