Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud man ordered to pay more than $4M, sentenced to prison for wire fraud

By Times staff report
 1 day ago
ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man was sentenced Tuesday to two years and six months in prison and ordered to pay more than $4.1 million in restitution for wire fraud, according to a United States Attorney's Office District of Minnesota release.

Hared Nur Jibril, 60, will also complete three years of probation, according to the release.

According to the release, Jibril and others devised and took part in a scheme to defraud the United States Department of Agriculture, resulting in a loss of more than $4.1 million to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

From 2009-2021, Jibril owned and operated Hormud Meat and Grocery Market in St. Cloud. In 2009, Jibril completed the requirements for the store to participate in SNAP, and Hormud Market also was authorized to participate in WIC.

From 2018-2021, Jibril and other Hormud Market employees devised and took part in a scheme to defraud the USDA by exchanging SNAP and WIC benefits for cash and ineligible items, like phone minutes, personal care products and food from Jibril's adjoining restaurant, according to the release.

Despite his self-employment at Hormud Market, Jibril applied to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for unemployment benefits, falsely claiming he had been laid off due to COVID-19, according to the release. Jabril received more than $32,724 in unemployment assistance funded by the United States Department of the Treasury as part of pandemic relief efforts, according to the release.

Jabril pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud, according to the release. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud presided on Jabril's sentencing, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Huddleston.

The case resulted from investigation by the USDA Office of Inspector General, FBI, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General and the Minnesota Department of Health.

