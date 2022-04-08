Letter to the editor: Listening in Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Walking through the middle of Purdue's campus, students marched in support of those who have been sexually assaulted. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

April is marked as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which aims to raise awareness of sexual assault and work with communities to change behaviors and promote respect in different areas, from workplaces to college campuses.

As Purdue students, we can support and advocate for SAAM through different avenues. For example, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center recommended spreading the word on social media, changing Zoom backgrounds with a teal ribbon and participating in virtual or local events.

What else we can do when our friends, classmates or other students experience sexual assault? The short answer is to be an ally who listens. Listening is more than hearing. Listening requires us to stay in the present moment, even when we know that we urge to solve the problem or make them happy again as soon as possible.

Being a listener requires patience and self-awareness. It requires being vulnerable with our loved ones, courage and the willingness to postpone our urge of “fact seeking.” Instead, we consciously choose to embrace the feeling of uncertainty in the present moment. Sometimes, survivors do not require us to say something or provide suggestions, but rather just want someone in their presence.

We can show our gratitude (“It means a lot for me when you share”), validate their feelings and thoughts (“It must be rough”) or connect with them from the content to the feeling (“I feel sad when I hear you say that”).

By the end of the conversation with our loved ones, we may feel exhausted, overwhelmed or helpless. The mutual shared emotions may make us feel that our energy is drawn, which is a normal reaction since we were listening to them. It is important to take care of yourself.

- Yujin Song, second year doctoral student in the College of Education