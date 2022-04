My father, Tony Crowe, who has died aged 87, was a brave, radical and controversial priest who was ahead of his time. He championed the ordination of women and gay marriage in the Church of England. He was a longstanding supporter of the Palestinian cause, and a regular letter-writer to the Guardian. He was sincere and wholehearted, but also took pleasure in rubbing the establishment up the wrong way and in the subsequent publicity.

