A sudden move to sack 800 staff from P&O Ferries has thrust its parent company, the Dubai-based DP World, into the spotlight.After scenes of dock-side protests dominated news bulletins, No 10 has signalled it will weigh the legality of P&O’s approach to its staff, who were made redundant without notice, only to be replaced with other crew.Such a step is tricky for officials, however. Relations between the British government and DP World have been very cordial to date.The shipping and logistics giant operates ports around the globe, handling around 10 per cent of global shipping container traffic worldwide, according to...

