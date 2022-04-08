WXYZ to broadcast Easter Mass on Sunday, April 17

WXYZ-TV will broadcast Easter Mass from the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament on Sunday, April 17.

Mass will air at noon Easter Sunday on Channel 7, will be streamed on our WXYZ Facebook page , and also air on your favorite WXYZ streaming devices.

Detroit Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron also extends the invitation for in-person attendance at the cathedral, located in-person Holy Week and Easter liturgies at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, located at 9844 Woodward Avenue, between Chicago Boulevard and the Davison Freeway.

Seating is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Below is a list of Easter liturgies to celebrate Holy Week. The Detroit Archdiocese will also livestream the liturgies on their Facebook page.

11 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 10: Archbishop Vigneron will celebrate Palm Sunday Mass, recalling Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem and the beginning of Holy Week. The Archbishop will bless palm branches prior to the liturgy.

10 a.m. Holy Thursday, April 14: Archbishop Vigneron will celebrate the Chrism Mass. At this Mass, the Archbishop will consecrate the Chrism and bless the Oil of the Sick and the Oil of Catechumens. Chrism is used in baptism, confirmation, and ordination. Also during this Mass, the priests of the Archdiocese of Detroit will publicly renew their commitment to priestly service and Archbishop Vigneron will announce a Year of Prayer for Priestly Vocations in the Archdiocese of Detroit, beginning June 4 on the Vigil of Pentecost.

Please note: Because the Chrism Mass is attended by representatives from each parish, public seating is very limited.

7 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 14: Archbishop Vigneron will celebrate the Mass of the Lord's Supper. During this Mass, the Archbishop will wash the feet of 12 parishioners, commemorating Christ washing the feet of His twelve apostles at the Last Supper.

1 p.m. Good Friday, April 15: Archbishop Vigneron will celebrate the Liturgy of the Lord's Passion. This service will include prayers, the Scriptural proclamation of Christ's Passion, veneration of the cross, and Holy Communion.

9 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 16: Archbishop Vigneron will preside at the Easter Vigil. This Mass includes the Blessing of the Fire, a ceremony in which the paschal candle is lit from a small fire outside the church. Also, those who have completed their preparation will be baptized and/or received into full communion with the Church through their Confirmation and First Holy Eucharist.

11 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17: Archbishop Vigneron will celebrate Easter Mass. This liturgy celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus and His victory over sin and death.

