ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Coventry Rugby Club to host more music events

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoventry Rugby Club will be able to host music concerts after plans were backed by councillors. The 3,000-seat Butts Park Arena will be allowed to stage up to six non-sporting events per year. Three of them...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Coventry's Godiva Festival dates announced

This year's Godiva Festival will be held between 2 and 4 September, it has been announced. The event, held in Coventry's War Memorial Park, returned last year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Traditionally held in July, the city council said it would again be run...
FESTIVAL
BBC

Coventry to host 'bumper weekends' to close City of Culture year

Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets for a "spectacular parade" as part of events to close Coventry's year as UK City of Culture. The parade called This is the City on 14 May will be among events during "four bumper weekends of activities" that month, say organisers.
POLITICS
BBC

Award for Coventry club launched to fight knife crime

A youth club launched amid a spate of shootings and stabbings has won a national award. Tyler Campbell set up the weekly event called Fridays in Coventry in 2019 to provide a safe place and show teenagers they could have a "better future". It has now won the National Crimebeat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kingsport Times-News

Music on the Square to host fundraising event

JONESBOROUGH — Music on the Square is getting a jump on the season with a fundraising event on Friday, April 1, from 6-10 p.m. The event will feature live music from the Johnson City Jazz Collective. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided by Main Street Café & Catering and Depot Street Brewing.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Concerts#Coventry Rugby Club#Bbc West Midlands
BBC

Smethwick search continues over boy missing for 23 years

The search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing in 1999 is continuing, police say. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham. He later called his foster parents to say he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police investigating rape in Bridgnorth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of rape. A 20-year-old woman was attacked on 3 April on the grassy area in Underhill Street, Bridgnorth, at some time between 00:45 GMT and 02:30 GMT. A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on police bail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Yorkshire hospitals in A&E warning as waiting times rise

Hospital trusts in parts of Yorkshire have warned of up to 12-hour waiting times in emergency departments. Patients should only attend A&E if they faced "a genuine, life-threatening situation", said the West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts (WYAAT). Latest figures from the trusts show a 14.2% increase in A&E attendances...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Ross-on-Wye: Newborn murder-accused appears in court

An 18-year-old woman charged with murdering a newborn baby has appeared in court. Paris Mayo, of Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was arrested and charged by police on Monday. She was accused in connection with the death of an infant whose body was found at a house in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 24 March 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nottingham maternity crisis: Families write to Shropshire review midwife

The woman who led the inquiry into the UK's biggest maternity scandal said she would be willing to hold a similar position into a probe in Nottingham. A review into failing maternity units at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) was opened last year. Families of babies who died have...
HEALTH
BBC

Walsall owner told to tear down 'unacceptable' new home

A homeowner who started building a large new house without permission to replace his smaller semi-detached property has been told to demolish it. Councillors ordered Gurwinder Singh to take down the partly-finished four-bedroom house in Walsall, West Mids. They heard the new-build was unacceptable in size and scale and had...
POLITICS
BBC

Boy's head missed 'by millimetres' in tip barrier smash

A teenager escaped with cuts to his face after a barrier smashed through a car windscreen. John and his 17-year-old son Jaydan were visiting the recycling and waste site in Oadby, Leicestershire, on Saturday when it happened. The family said the barrier was unsecured and they believed wind had caused...
ACCIDENTS
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY
BBC

Tributes to Telford father-of-three after murder arrest

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-three following his death. Kyle Pugh, 29, known as Fringe, died at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on 23 March after police were called to a property on Aston Drive, in Newport, Telford, at about 21:00 GMT the previous day. A 31-year-old woman from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

More than £14k raised for cancer charity with music event

A long-running charity event supporting cancer patients across the region has raised more than £14,000. Chords Crush Cancer was created by Mark Fielden from Shrewsbury who came up with the idea for the musical extravaganza with his mum Margaret when she was undergoing cancer treatment at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy