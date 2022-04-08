ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Telford attempted murder arrest after man left critical

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack in Telford left a man in a critical condition. Officers were called to Westerdale Close in Doseley, at about...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

