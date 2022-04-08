Police investigating bomb threat called into Worcester Islamic Center

(WFXT/Boston 25 News)

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police are investigating a bomb threat that was called into Al-Huda Academy Thursday afternoon at the Worcester Islamic Center on 248 East Mountain Street, officials said.

Just before 2 p.m., Thursday police were dispatched to the Worcester Islamic Center, Alhuda Academy, for reports of a bomb threat. Police evacuated the school and all nearby residences as officers established a perimeter around the building.

According to officials, all responding departments did a detailed search of the interior and exterior of the building and located nothing suspicious. The building was opened up again at 3:30 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that the threatening phone calls were coming from one phone number. The source of the calls remains under investigation with the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“With religious holidays of Passover, Easter, and Ramadan approaching, officers will be conducting additional periodic checks of religious institutions. Worcester community members are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior,” Worcester police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group