RICH'S LIFE HACKS: WORK PLACE

ARE YOU A FIGETTER?

LIKE ME..

AND JOHNJAY..

A lot of people will tell you to sit still ..

But research shows that the people that fidget actually ACTIVATE the brain and are working out

Challenges .. through movement..

So fidget away…

Two minute RULE

IF SOMETHING TAKES LESS THAN TWO MINUTES.. DO THAT NOW

BY ADOPTING THIS RULE, YOU WILL CLEAR A TON OF THINGS FROM YOUR TO DO LIST VERY QUICLY .

IT GIVES YOU A SENSE OF SATISFACTION AND ACHIEVEMENT WHICH MAKES YOU MORE PRODUCTIVE

CHEW GUM WHEN YOU’RE APPROACHING A SITUATION THAT WOULD MAKE YOU NERVOUS LIEK PUBLIC SPEAKING OR BUNGEE JUMPING. IF WE ARE EATING SOMETHING, OUR BRAIN TRIPS AND IT REASONS “ I WOULD NOT BE EATING IF I WERE IN DANGER SO I’M NOT IN DANGER”.

