ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Trevor Story car ride that could set tone for the 2022 Red Sox

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18u9kZ_0f3XG4jY00

There’s no better way to get to know a person than to be stuck in a car with them for a little while.

And that’s how some of the Red Sox got to know Trevor Story.

Last Friday, some of the Red Sox’ more veteran players decided to play in a road Grapefruit League game against the Rays in Port Charlotte – which Xander Bogaerts estimates is 54 minutes from Boston’s camp in Ft. Myers.

Kiké Hernández had a Jeep Wagoneer for a rental car, so a group of guys decided they would carpool up and back from Port Charlotte instead of all driving separately. So it was hitting coach Peter Fatse behind the wheel, Hernández riding shotgun, Story and Bogaerts in the first row of the back seat and trainer Brandon Henry in the second.

“We felt like it was necessary,” Hernández told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on the "Bradfo Sho" podcast . “So instead of riding two or three cars we just – I have a big rental car here, so all three of us and Pete and Brandon the trainer, we all just went in one car. Drove an hour there, an hour back and had some good talks.

“Not just to save gas or whatever, but it was more to give us an hour there and back to not have anything to do but sit there and talk.”

And talk they did, albeit with ironic music playing in the background.

“We were all going to take separate cars and were like, why don’t we just hop in the same car?” Fatse said. “So we threw a little Daddy Yankee on and made our way there.”

Talks were about a little bit of everything. Baseball. Life.

One topic though evidently was off limits: contracts.

“We talked about baseball stuff,” Bogaerts told Bradford. “Teammates that some of us played with, funny stories, stuff like that. … You hear some interesting stories, and obviously some of the experiences (Story) had playing baseball and stuff like that. No contract or anything like that, just baseball and life, obviously. He had the baby the other day, so we talked a little bit about some of that stuff. It was cool.”

“It was great,” Story said. “I feel like I’ve known (Bogaerts) for forever. He’s been amazing, and really everybody, they’ve welcomed me with open arms. It’s a good group of guys and I’m just so pumped to be a part of it.”

The Story-Bogaerts dynamic will be under the microscope all season. Story will be the second baseman this season, but with Bogaerts’ future uncertain, the longtime Colorado Rockie also represents Bogaerts’ replacement should he leave the Red Sox this offseason.

It could be awkward. But for the two men actually involved, it didn’t appear front of mind. It was just guys spending time together and getting to know one another better.

“A lot of stories, a lot of laughs,” Fatse said. “Just sharing funny experiences throughout the game. Everyone was hanging, it was a lot of fun.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox lose Ralph Garza Jr. on waivers to Rays

Garza Jr., who celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday, was originally claimed off waivers by the Sox on March 24 after being designated for assignment by the Twins two days prior. Boston immediately optioned Garza Jr. to Triple-A Worcester upon acquiring him from Minnesota. The righty travelled with the WooSox...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

Giancarlo Stanton’s unicorn home run comes back to haunt Red Sox

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit the most Yankee Stadium home run of all-time, literally. It came back to haunt the Red Sox. When you lose by a run, especially after relinquishing a lead, there’s plenty of blame to go around. The Red Sox failed to put themselves in a position to win, it’s that simple. By no means can one moment be blamed for such a defeat, even in this case.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Cars
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Boston, MA
ClutchPoints

Xander Bogaerts gives troubling update on Red Sox contract talks with free agency looming

Rafael Devers isn’t the only one currently at an impasse when it comes to contract negotiations with the Boston Red Sox. Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts told Bob Nightengale Thursday that he won’t be signing a new contract with the Red Sox before Opening Day. This is worrisome for the Red Sox considering the shortstop is able to opt out of his contract after this season and hit free agency.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Yardbarker

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 9 (Don't Expect Pitching Duel in The Bronx)

The New York Yankees won their season opener against the Boston Red Sox yesterday 6-5, despite trailing the entire game. All 10 ½ innings in fact. But, newly acquired Josh Donaldson capped off his debut in pinstripes with a walk-off single. It was the first time the Yankees had a walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra was behind the plate. Anthony Rizzo added a two-run diner while Stanton lead off the fourth with a bomb. It was a nice bit of revenge after the BoSox beat the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game last year.
BOSTON, MA
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Set Opening Day Roster

Today's a magical day! It's Opening Day for the Red Sox! After a long and acrimonious winter, and a shortened Spring Training, we're finally ready to PLAY BALL! After yesterday's weather postponement the Red Sox are opening the 2022 Regular Season at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees. The...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Red Sox#Grapefruit League#Jeep#Weei#Yankee
FanSided

Gerrit Cole whines about Yankees-Red Sox start time

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole must really hate actor Billy Crystal, who threw out the first pitch on Opening Day. Cole doesn’t like to be late. Duly noted. Gerrit Cole is a Type A personality. The Yankees ace doesn’t handle being late very well. On Friday afternoon, the...
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy