Bradley Airport anticipates passenger surge

Windsor Locks, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -Passenger traffic at Bradley Airport is expected to increase the most over the next ten days, since the start of the Covid 19 Pandemic, officials said.

Spokesman Ryan Tenny said the best advice is to plan ahead. "We strongly encourage everyone to be at their ticket counter at least ninety minutes prior to your scheduled departure."

Other advice includes confirm your flight before you arrive at the airport, plan for parking by visiting the airport website on the latest availability and wear a face covering, required by federal mandate.

For passenger efficiency, Tenny said it's best to follow TSA guidelines, including having your credentials ready.

Tenny also advises passengers to have empty water bottles. "You can fill the bottles after security, so it doesn't slow the screening process."

He said extra staff will be on hand to expedite the increased traffic flow.