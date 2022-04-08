ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

Wheat Ridge man arrested on arson charges

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

Authorities on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old Wheat Ridge man in connection to an apartment fire that destroyed one unit last month, according to West Metro Fire.

Austin Moon was arrested on suspicion of committing first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and several other charges, according to online court records.

Moon is accused of starting a blaze on March 30 at the Hilltop Apartments, a complex near 32nd avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Fire crews limited the fire's spread and contained it to one unit, which was destroyed. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Moon is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted on domestic battery, arson charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After allegedly invading a woman’s home, injuring her, and later setting her van on fire, William Drummond has been indicted. The Peoria man is facing one count of home invasion and one count of domestic battery from an incident in October 2021. He is also facing one count of arson that took place in late January.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Austin, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Wheat Ridge, CO
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#West Metro Fire
The Independent

Betty Taylor: Missing girl, 12, found safe as police arrest 23-year-old male on kidnapping charge

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KATV

North Little Rock man charged with arson of two coffee shops

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A North Little Rock man has been arrested and charged with arson after two fires at separate locations of The Grind Coffee Bistro. Trent Tyrone Smith, 48, was arrested and charged in a criminal complaint on March 11. He was arraigned Monday before the United States Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Father of Three Among Those Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver...
DENVER, CO
San Angelo LIVE!

Ranger Man Arrested for Arson Following Massive Downtown Fire

RANGER, TX — The Ranger Police Department confirmed on Sunday that a suspect has been arrested for arson for starting the massive fire that burned down multiple buildings last week. As previously reported, on Mar. 17, officers with the RPD along with fire and rescue with the Ranger Fire...
RANGER, TX
KIMT

Forest City man arrested for arson, assault, and burglary pleads guilty

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of arson, assault, theft, and burglary is taking a plea deal. Travis Fox, 43 of Forest City, was arrested in September 2021 in Lake Mills and charged with second-degree arson and aggravated assault. Court documents state Fox got into an argument with a female, lit a sweatshirt on fire, and threw it on her. Investigators say the female got the burning sweatshirt off her before it did more than burn the hood of the clothing she was wearing. Fox then allegedly grabbed the still-burning sweatshirt and put it on the hood of the female’s vehicle, saying he was going to burn it or her house down.
FOREST CITY, IA
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy