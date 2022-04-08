Wheat Ridge man arrested on arson charges

Authorities on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old Wheat Ridge man in connection to an apartment fire that destroyed one unit last month, according to West Metro Fire.

Austin Moon was arrested on suspicion of committing first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and several other charges, according to online court records.

Moon is accused of starting a blaze on March 30 at the Hilltop Apartments, a complex near 32nd avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Fire crews limited the fire's spread and contained it to one unit, which was destroyed. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Moon is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.