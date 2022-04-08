Primary election information released

The Illinois General Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28 and will be held in Lawrence County from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Illinois typically holds its primary elections in March. This year however, the election will take place later due to Senate Bill 825 that was passed in 2021. The bill shifted the date to accommodate the delayed 2020 Census due to the COVID pandemic.

Lawrence County will open all regular polling locations with all 20 precincts participating.

The last day to register to receive a mail-in ballot is Friday, May 13.

Early in-person voting begins at the county clerk’s office at the Lawrence County Courthouse on Thursday, May 19.

The last day to register to vote in Illinois online is Sunday, June 12. Registration to vote in-person will be open until election day.

The last day for election officials to receive mail-in ballots is Thursday, June 23. All mail-in ballots should be post-marked before this date.

Registration and updates can be made at the Lawrence County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Other accommodations can be made by contacting the county clerk’s office at 943-2346.

For those who wish to vote by mail can also call the courthouse to have a mail ballot sent to their address. The mail in process must be completed by Thursday, June 23.

The winners of the 2022 Illinois primary election will appear on the ballot as the party’s nominee for the general election scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8.