Parkside announces Students of the Month for March

 1 day ago
Parkside Elementary School has announced its list of students who were named Student of the Month for March. Those students include, from left, Alexis Smallwood, kindergarten; Ayva Boyer, first grade; Serenity Coy, second grade; Gunnar Johnson, third grade; Brooklyn Camplin, fourth grade; and Kathrine Marble, fifth grade. Each student was presented with a pencil, a certificate and candy. There will be two more selections for Students of the Month before the end of the school year.

The focus for Owen-Gage’s students of the month for March is being a “Critical, Creative Thinker." A student who is a critical, creative thinker identifies problems, collects information, and organizes, compares and contrasts data. The student also forms opinions, develops strategies to solve problems, and evaluates their conclusion. The following students have been chosen: Silas Finley, kindergarten (elementary level), son of Keri Dishman; Aubrey Hellebuyck, eighth grade (junior high level), daughter of Anthony and Ashely Hellebuyck; Karsyn Gruehn, tenth grade (high school level), daughter of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn; and Haden Gruehn, twelfth grade (senior student), son of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn.
