Parkside announces Students of the Month for March

Related
Owendale-Gagetown School names students of the month for March
The focus for Owen-Gage’s students of the month for March is being a “Critical, Creative Thinker." A student who is a critical, creative thinker identifies problems, collects information, and organizes, compares and contrasts data. The student also forms opinions, develops strategies to solve problems, and evaluates their conclusion. The following students have been chosen: Silas Finley, kindergarten (elementary level), son of Keri Dishman; Aubrey Hellebuyck, eighth grade (junior high level), daughter of Anthony and Ashely Hellebuyck; Karsyn Gruehn, tenth grade (high school level), daughter of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn; and Haden Gruehn, twelfth grade (senior student), son of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn.
KIMA TV
Parent takes legal action after school board president told her to 'zip it' during meeting
SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio school district is now facing a lawsuit after the school board's president told a mom to “zip it” during a board meeting. The parent feels her free speech rights were violated by Big Walnut Schools and that prompted the board to hold a special meeting Tuesday.
District 204 high school students seek more sway with school board
Students from the three high schools in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 are pushing for greater representation on the school board, an idea that has the strong support of numerous board members. A proposal introduced at Monday's board meeting by Metea Valley senior Neha Tokala and Waubonsie Valley senior Aayush...
Kenosha News.com
Inaugural career networking event held for UW-Parkside student-athletes at De Simone Arena
SOMERS — Be authentic, find your passion, be open to change: These were among some of the life skills a group of local business executives shared with a group of college student-athletes at an event promoting the virtues of career networking. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s athletics department held its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Teacher of the Month - March 2022
We met up with Mrs. Terri Remendowski virtually this month to let her know she is the KHQ - Eastern Washington Teacher of the Month. Congratulations to Ginny and everyone at Hallett Elementary School!
The Ovid-Elsie School District in full-on turf war
Signs that read "Stop the Turf" can be found in yards across Ovid and Elsie, including in front of Roy Nethaway's business in downtown Ovid. Nethaway, a father of five, has spent most of his life there. He thinks there are better ways for the school district to use the money.
UIS Perspectives: Our Stage / Our Voices program begins at Performing Arts Center
“Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” I have been thinking a lot lately about this Maya Angelou quote. How can we better represent the range of our humanity in our artistic work? How can we not only create space for underrepresented communities, but make...
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport BOE recognizes artists and athletes
The Freeport Board of Education hosted an exciting meeting at J.W. Dodd Middle School, marking the first board meeting being held in a variety of school buildings — a practice that was stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Freeport Board of Education hosted an exciting meeting at J.W. Dodd...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prep Insight Magazine honors high school football coaches
In celebration of the 2021 football season, Prep Insight Magazine held its 40th Annual High School Football Coaches of the Year Award Reception in March. According to Prep Insight, the group has celebrated the achievements of students, teachers, coaches, and educators of Illinois schools since 1997. The event was hosted...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kim Johnson named Valley’s interim athletic director
Kim Johnson has spent the past 30 years teaching the students of the New Kensington-Arnold School District. Whether it was about the intricacies of biology or proper technique in the backstroke, she has made an impact on countless students who have passed through the halls of Valley High School. For...
Meet the nominees in boys basketball for the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards
The Savannah Morning News is proud to announce the nominees for boys basketball player of the year for the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards, presented by Georgia Ports, to be held in June. The winner will be the announced at the show. It is produced with support from Chatham Orthopaedic Associates. More details about the program are coming soon.
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville, IL
683
Followers
320
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT
1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville
Comments / 0