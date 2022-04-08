ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the candidates at Town Hall Forum

Bobbie Sue Ormsby, an elected member of the Richmond County Board of Education, speaks during a Town Hall forum at the Ashley Chapel Community Center in 2018.

ROCKINGHAM — The Ashley Chapel Community Organization is hosting Town Hall Forums for the public to meet and hear the candidates running in the upcoming election for the positions of Richmond County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, and sheriff.

Each candidate will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their agenda, and openly address questions from the audience.

To accommodate all of the candidates, there will be two town hall forums. On Thursday, April 14, come out and here the candidates for county commissioner as they discuss issues they will focus on if elected. On Thursday, April 21, you will hear from the candidates for Richmond County sheriff and Board of Education.

Both forums will held at the Ashley Chapel Community Center, 297 Mizpah Road, in Rockingham, beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Voter registration forms will be available.

The last town hall forum hosted by the Ashley Chapel Community Organization was during the 2018 election. The event was very informative and citizens were able to ask questions directly to the candidates on how they plan to work toward making Richmond County a thriving community for our citizens and the future.

